Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander F. Brou and Brandy N. Teilborg, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Hubbard and Haleigh R. Miller, both of Spokane.

Gabriel James Pipkin and Marissa M. Clemons, both of Spokane Valley.

Cain M. Henry and Mary A. Forbes, both of Spokane.

Petr S. Moskalenko of Spokane Valley and Olga K. Malyshevskiy, of Spokane.

Gage N. R. Hathaway and Ashely L. Ferguson, both of Spokane.

Brennan M. Rosendahl and Piper A. Hutchinson, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Mattern and Julie C. James, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan B. Leonard and Emily G. Erickson, both of Oregon City, Oregon.

Evan R. Castrodale and Macie P. Dent, both of Cheney.

Jared D. Kraft, of Hayden and Adeline M. Dibble, of Spokane.

Roy I. Rangel and Teresa L. Bigand, both of Spokane.

Caleb J. Payne and Brisa M. Reyes, both of Spokane.

Kippi G. Batteate and Jessica C. Orth, both of Spokane.

James P. Merchant and Sarah C. Alvarez, both of Centennial, Colorado.

Adam M. Knight and Julie A. Berghammer, both of Spokane Valley.

Nels P. Raisanen, of New River, Arizona and Nicole A. Davidson, of Deer Park.

Jacob H. Adams and Lydia G. Herzog, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Coast National Company, Farmers Company of Washington, et al. v. Avista Corporation, complaint for damages.

Douglas J. Hansen, Ella R. Baker, et al. v. Shaun T. and Darleen McGinnis and Lloyd A. Herman, complaint for damages resulting from personal injuries sustained in negligent and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Ivanna and Petro Malko v. Schuster Co. and Douglas L. Olivier, complaint for damages.

Robin Worthy v. Winco Foods LLC, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Steven T. Syrros, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Kailey D. Roberts, complaint.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Adelle E. Gaydon, complaint.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Keri J. Krause, 45; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Daniel S. Nesteby, 37; two days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Andrey Myasnikov, 45; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ryan W. Bailey, 47; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Crystal A. Johnson, 33; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.