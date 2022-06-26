Grant Lavigne homers, Spokane Indians down Everett in series finale

After losing the first two games of the second half, the Spokane Indians broke out in a big way on Sunday.

Grant Lavigne went 2 for 3, punctuating the offense with a two-run homer, and the Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 8-2 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

Spokane (1-2) salvaged a split of the series with the AquaSox (2-1).

The Indians broke open a close game in the seventh inning, with a lot of help from AquaSox reliever Brendan McGuigan. McGuigan hit two batters and issued a walk to load the bases, then hit Zac Veen to bring in a run. Drew Romo hit a sacrifice fly to plate another, then Diaz and Veen executed a double steal and Diaz scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Lavigne followed with a no-doubt two-run shot to center to make it 8-2.

The Indians started the scoring in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Braiden Ward drew a four-pitch walk, advanced two bases on a passed ball and scored on an infield single by Eddy Diaz.

Starter Andrew Quezada got the first two outs of the second inning but unraveled. Ty Duvall, in his second game in High-A, tied the game with a solo homer, then Cole Barr followed with a double and Miles Miller knocked him in on a soft line-drive single.

All three hits came on a two-strike count.

The pitchers settled in – Quezada allowed just two baserunners in the third through fifth innings while AquaSox starter Jimmy Joyce retired seven straight at one point.

Colin Simpson and Ronaiker Palma led off the Indians fifth with back-to-back singles. Nic Kent moved up both runners, and they scored on a wild pitch and a throwing error by the catcher.

Quezada (5-0) retired the last seven batters he faced. In the outing he allowed five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Anderson Bido struck out two in two perfect innings of relief and Boby Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to end it.

The Indians start a six-game series in Vancouver on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.