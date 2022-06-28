Fire crews extinguish commercial building fire on Sprague
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022
Spokane Valley firefighters quickly extinguished flames at a commercial building at 6511 East Sprague Avenue a little after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters observed smoke upon their arrival and located a fire on the exterior of the building’s backside, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department release. The fire was contained and damage to the building was minimal, the department said.
Nine firefighting vehicles and three command vehicles were on scene, which included some assistance from the Spokane Fire Department.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.