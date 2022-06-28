The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire crews extinguish commercial building fire on Sprague

UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane Valley firefighters quickly extinguished flames at a commercial building at 6511 East Sprague Avenue a little after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters observed smoke upon their arrival and located a fire on the exterior of the building’s backside, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department release. The fire was contained and damage to the building was minimal, the department said.

Nine firefighting vehicles and three command vehicles were on scene, which included some assistance from the Spokane Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

