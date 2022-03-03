Arts Wrap: Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program and Spring Spokane Train Show

The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program through May 2. The program offers financial support for anyone hoping to either teach or study visual art, occupational arts, traditional language practices, storytelling and other verbal arts, dance, culinary traditions or music among other disciplines ancillary to preserving cultural traditions in Washington’s communities.

For more information, visit humanities.org.

Spring Spokane Train Show

Local train club the River City Modelers invite model train and railroad enthusiasts to the Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., for the daylong exhibition Spring Spokane Train Show featuring more than 200 tables filled with model trains, toy trains, track, railroad collector’s items, photographs, artwork, books, magazines and “all things railroad.”

Located in Buildings A, B, & C on the north side of the fairgrounds along East Broadway Avenue, the show is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult.

Displays include a large Free-Mo HO modular layout, an N Scale Free-Mo layout, two N scale layouts, a train simulator provided by Operation Lifesaver and a Wtrak wooden train set up for younger visitors.

For more information, visit rivercitymodelers.org.