The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Rain 42° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Art

Arts Wrap: Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program and Spring Spokane Train Show

UPDATED: Thu., March 3, 2022

The Spring Spokane Train Show is Sunday at the Spokane Fair &amp; Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. The 2-8-8-0 “Consolidation Mallet” Locomotives are pictured here. (Courtesy)
The Spring Spokane Train Show is Sunday at the Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. The 2-8-8-0 “Consolidation Mallet” Locomotives are pictured here. (Courtesy)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

The Center for Washington Cultural Traditions is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program through May 2. The program offers financial support for anyone hoping to either teach or study visual art, occupational arts, traditional language practices, storytelling and other verbal arts, dance, culinary traditions or music among other disciplines ancillary to preserving cultural traditions in Washington’s communities.

For more information, visit humanities.org.

Spring Spokane Train Show

Local train club the River City Modelers invite model train and railroad enthusiasts to the Spokane Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., for the daylong exhibition Spring Spokane Train Show featuring more than 200 tables filled with model trains, toy trains, track, railroad collector’s items, photographs, artwork, books, magazines and “all things railroad.”

Located in Buildings A, B, & C on the north side of the fairgrounds along East Broadway Avenue, the show is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger accompanied by an adult.

Displays include a large Free-Mo HO modular layout, an N Scale Free-Mo layout, two N scale layouts, a train simulator provided by Operation Lifesaver and a Wtrak wooden train set up for younger visitors.

For more information, visit rivercitymodelers.org.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Art