COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall statewide

With less than a week until the statewide mask mandate is lifted in Washington state, COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

There were 656 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Sunday, a decline from two weeks ago when there were more than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized statewide.

Case rates statewide are declining, faster in Western Washington than Eastern Washington, state data shows, although by the end of this week, state health officials are confident that trends will warrant removing the indoor mask mandate statewide for most buildings and businesses.

However, health care and long-term care facilities, along with public transportation, will still require masking for the time being.

The Department of Health had a data processing interruption on Sunday, which has left case count data incomplete. The department anticipates a full report by Wednesday. The omicron surge has led to a delay in reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 92 new COVID cases over the weekend and 13 new cases Monday, although these numbers are incomplete.

The district reported one additional death, bringing the total number of Spokane County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 1,295.

There are 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend as well as seven deaths.

There have been 927 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Panhandle.

There are 45 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.