Culinary calendar for March 9-16 – Dim sum, Italian dumplings, wine class and South American cuisine

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. March 9, 5-8 p.m. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Dim Sum – Back by Popular Demand, Again! – Chef Lesa will teach the class to make har gow, a translucent steamed dumpling with shrimp; xiao long bai, soup dumplings filled with pork, spices and hot broth; and a cucumber salad with shrimp toast. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Italian Dumplings With Two Sauces – Join SCC Inland Northwest Culinary Academy chefs and learn to make ricotta and potato gnocchi, spinach malfatti dumplings and sauce. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m., Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: South American Cuisine – Learn to make authentic South American food including empanadas and Argentinian stew. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Guinness Lamb Stew – Chef Jonathan will teach the class to make lamb stew and Irish soda bread. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Tea Blending With Brambleberry Cottage – Learn how to blend your own tea using materials provided. Supplies available for registered participants. Register at scld.org. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Intro to Latin Flavor: Salsas 101 – Chef Colomba will teach a class how to identify and balance basic flavorings and create sweet and spicy salsas. March 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.