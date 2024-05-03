Hogwash to host Mother’s Day tequila cocktail class

By Nina Culver The Spokesman-Review

Raising the Bar and the Hogwash Whiskey Den are teaming up to host a tequila cocktail class, teaching attendees the history of tequila as well as teaching them to make tequila-based drinks.

The first class advertised for Mother’s Day, May 12, quickly filled up and a second session has been added. The event, for those age 21 and over, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 12 at Hogwash, 304 W. Pacific Ave.

Renee Cebula, owner of Raising the Bar, said she’s been partnering with the Hogwash Whiskey Den to offer monthly classes focused on different types of spirits for four years. Raising the Bar is a mobile pop-up retail business and also sells “badass barware” online at raisingthebarnw.com.

The Mother’s Day classes will be the first to feature tequila, Cebula said.

“Tequila is one of the late arrivals to America,” she said. “Today it’s the number two selling spirit and the margarita is the number one selling cocktail.”

Offering a tequila class on Mother’s Day seemed fitting because of all the memes about moms and margaritas, Cebula said. But tequila is more versatile than many people give it credit for, she said.

“Tequila isn’t just a margarita or shots,” she said. “There’s so much more to tequila.”

Each class participant will have a bartending station stocked with fresh syrups, juices and other ingredients needed to make the three featured drinks. They’ll learn about the history of the liquor and how to use it. Appetizers will be served and participants will receive a cocktail recipe booklet to take home.

For the first time, Cebula is partnering with the Mama Torrez Salsa Company, based in Spokane, for the appetizers.

“We’re very excited to be able to spotlight another small Spokane business,” she said.

Tickets for the cocktail class are $75 and available online at raisingthebarnw.com/event/5-12-tequila-cocktail-class-with-hogwash-whiskey-den/. Space is limited.