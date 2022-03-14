Boys soccer: Logan Crum scores twice, University tops Shadle Park in nonleague affair
UPDATED: Mon., March 14, 2022
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Boys soccer
University 5, Shadle Park 0: Logan Crum scored two goals and the visiting Titans (2-0) topped the Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game.
Ridgeline 1, West Valley 0: Andrew Chaker scored in the 21st minute and the visiting Falcons (2-0) edged the Eagles (1-1) in a nonleague game.
Riverside 9, Medical Lake 0: Kameron Toner scored four goals and the Rams (1-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Morgen Pangerl added two goals and two assists for Riverside. Medical Lake goalkeeper Kaden Rudy had eight saves.
Lakeside 8, Newport 2: Jake Duer scored four goals and the Eagles (1-0, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) in an Northeast A League game. Ben Sears scored twice for Newport.
