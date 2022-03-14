Boys soccer: Logan Crum scores twice, University tops Shadle Park in nonleague affair

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

University 5, Shadle Park 0: Logan Crum scored two goals and the visiting Titans (2-0) topped the Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague game.

Ridgeline 1, West Valley 0: Andrew Chaker scored in the 21st minute and the visiting Falcons (2-0) edged the Eagles (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Riverside 9, Medical Lake 0: Kameron Toner scored four goals and the Rams (1-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A League game. Morgen Pangerl added two goals and two assists for Riverside. Medical Lake goalkeeper Kaden Rudy had eight saves.

Lakeside 8, Newport 2: Jake Duer scored four goals and the Eagles (1-0, 1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) in an Northeast A League game. Ben Sears scored twice for Newport.