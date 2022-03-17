Georgia State’s spirited effort earns respect from top-ranked Gonzaga

PORTLAND – After Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard, Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme and coach Mark Few exited the postgame interview room, they ran into Georgia State’s Justin Roberts, Kane Williams and coach Rob Lanier in the hallway.

They exchanged fist-bumps, congratulations and well wishes before going their separate ways.

Minutes earlier, Few was effusive in his praise for the Panthers, who were within 62-58 nearly midway through the second half before top-ranked Gonzaga pulled away 93-72.

Few made it a point to talk to several Panthers in the handshake line.

“I just congratulated them on, first of all, giving us all we could handle and then just on amazing careers,” he said. “They were scary to watch on film from a coaching aspect. With Williams and what he’s been able to do with all their career marks, it’s what being a great college player is all about.”

When Georgia State’s Eliel Nsoseme was injured near Gonzaga’s bench in the first half, Few and assistant coach Roger Powell Jr. were among the first to check on the senior forward.

GSU senior guards Williams, Roberts and Corey Allen combined for 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. They were able to penetrate in the lane and create decent looks, but they combined to make just 12 of 42 field-goal attempts. Forward Jalen Thomas added 12 points and nine boards before fouling out.

The Panthers hounded GU into 40% shooting in the first half, including 2 of 11 beyond the 3-point line, before the Zags scored 59 in the second half.

Lanier, who is in his third year at Georgia State, thanked the school for giving him an opportunity to be a head coach again after leading Siena’s program from 2002-05. He thanked his players for making him a better coach.

“It took a long time to win Kane over,” he said, “but they bought in.”

His players responded with heartfelt comments about Lanier and some tough love along the way.

“I was still missing my old coach,” Williams said, “but I’m glad that I bought in. He’s a great inspiration to me. He’s helped me grow into that leadership role. He’s also made me a better man on and off the court.”

“Earlier in the season, he took me out of the starting lineup,” Roberts said. “It really hurt my feelings and it really broke my heart as a player that started and made all-conference. But he did that for the betterment of the team and it made me a better person and it made me a better player.”

