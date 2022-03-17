Stream on Demand: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto crash hard in ‘WeCrashed’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann and his enigmatic wife Rebekah in “WeCrashed” (TV-MA), a limited series about the meteoric rise and hard fall of one of the most notorious startup flameouts of the past decades. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

The erotic thriller “Deep Water” (2022, R) stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple in a deeply dysfunctional relationship of mind games, flagrant affairs and toxic jealousy. (Hulu)

Amy Schumer writes, directs and stars in “Life & Beth” (TV-PG), a half-hour dramedy about a woman with a successful job and in a long-term relationship who realizes that she’s not happy. Schumer draws inspiration from her own life for this personal and often-intimate project. (Hulu)

“Minx” (TV-MA) is a comedy with Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson as unlikely partners in the creation of the first erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles. (HBO Max)

The animated comedy “Human Resources” (TV-MA), a spinoff of “Big Mouth” about the world of the Hormone Monsters, is like an adult version of “Inside Out” as a workplace comedy. (Netflix)

“Master” (2022, R) combines social commentary with horror movie with the experiences of three African American women (played by Regina Hall, Amber Gray and Zoe Renee) at a predominantly white Ivy League college built on the site of the Salem witch trials. Streams same day as theaters. (Amazon Prime Video)

The private sex tape of a high school teacher is hacked and uploaded to the web in “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” (Romania, 2021), a bawdy social satire of mob hysteria, prejudice and hypocrisy from director Radu Jude. It won the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Matrix Resurrections” (2021, R) reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as heroes Neo and Trinity for a self-aware return trip to the virtual world.

Netflix

A thief (Jason Segel) breaks into a vacant vacation home only to be surprised by the tech billionaire owner (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) in “Windfall” (2022, R).

Hulu

“Welcome to Flatch” (TV-14) is a comedy about a documentary crew meeting the eccentric personalities in a small Midwestern town. Seven episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Hulu)

HBO Max

A desperate mother (Rosario Dawson) ventures into the war-torn Manhattan of a near-future dystopia to find her lost son in the limited series “DMZ” (TV-MA). (HBO Max)

Disney+

Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff and Erika Christensen star in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2022, PG), a new take on the classic Steve Martin family comedy.

Other streams

“Love After Love” (China, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), a romantic drama set in pre-war Hong Kong, is the latest feature from filmmaker Ann Hui. (Mubi)

Anna Torv and Sam Reid star in the Australian drama “The Newsreader” (TV-MA) set in the world of 1986 broadcast news. Free with ads. (The Roku Channel)

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.