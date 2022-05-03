Culinary Calendar for May 4-11 – Classes focus on raviolis, Caesar salads and Moroccan cuisine

Culinary

Ravioli Cooking Class – Learn to make pasta, fillings and sauces from scratch. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: All Hail Caesar – Chef Jonathan leads a class to deconstruct the classic Caesar salad with croutons and add shrimp, chicken and steak. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Moroccan Cooking Class – Learn to make a traditional Moroccan meal with Harissa chicken, couscous soup, eggplant and a tomato side dish. Finish with Moroccan doughnuts. May 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.