Live updates: No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State clash for Armed Forces Classic on USS Abraham Lincoln

The stage is set and it’s one of the most unique in sports.

Gonzaga and Michigan State will tip off on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, California for the 7th annual Armed Forces Classic today at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The No. 2 Bulldogs and the Spartans both rolled their opening opponents, with the Zags defeating North Florida 104-63 and Michigan State beating Northern Arizona 73-55.

The powerhouse programs will tackle two of the toughest nonconference slates in the country. Their run of formidable foes begins with each other.

Gonzaga has the second-highest odds of winning the national title, behind No. 3 Houston, according to vegasinsider.com. The Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th straight year, with All-American Drew Timme leading an experienced roster that retained three starters and key role players from a season ago.

The Spartans were voted 4th in the Big Ten preseason poll. They were 23-13 a season ago and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the Duke Blue Devils, who went on to make the Final Four.

Series history

The Spartans hold a 4-1 all-time record over the Zags, last playing over a decade ago. Gonzaga’s lone win was a 109-106 triple overtime thriller, where Adam Morrison set the Maui Invitational scoring record with 43 points.

The two teams last played on Dec. 10, 2011, where the Spartans knocked off the No. 23 Bulldogs 74-67 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Team stats

MSU Gonzaga Points 73 104 Points allowed 55 63 Field goal pct. 44.6 64.2 Rebounds 46 41 Assists 17 22 Blocks 6 2 Steals 6 15 Streak Won 1 Won 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Joey Hauser (MSU) 18 50.0 100 Drew Timme (GU) 22 52.6 66.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joey Hauser (MSU) 10 8 2 Efton Reid III (GU) 8 5 3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG A.J. Hoggard (MSU) 8 3 16 Nolan Hickman (GU) 5 0 22

Game preview

‘Bigger than basketball.’ No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State to meet in highly-anticipated Armed Forces Classic SAN DIEGO – Tom Izzo notched two victories on Monday night. The longtime Michigan State coach picked up career win No. 667 in relatively easy fashion, beating Northern Arizona 73-55 at the Breslin Center, before getting a phone call that could go a long way toward securing No. 668. | Read more

Key matchup: Familiarity in frontcourt adds layer of intrigue to Gonzaga-Michigan State game SAN DIEGO – How Gonzaga and Michigan State handle the unique elements of Friday’s game on the USS Abraham Lincoln may prove more significant than how the Bulldogs and Spartans handle each other. | Read more

More on the Zags

Cranes, forklifts and prayers: How Gonzaga’s upcoming Armed Forces Classic game against Michigan State came together Getting a big-time college basketball game onto a 97,000-ton Navy vessel comes with all the logistical hurdles and structural challenges one might imagine, and probably a few hundred more one wouldn’t. | Read more

Doug Wojcik’s connections run deep with Michigan State, Gonzaga and Armed Forces Classic It was fitting Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik put together the scouting report on Gonzaga for Friday’s Armed Services Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Wojcik spent the 2016 season with the Zags as special assistant to head coach – and longtime friend – Mark Few. | Read more

Malachi Smith finding comfort zone in Gonzaga’s offense, defense So we’ll slow down and take a deeper look at Malachi Smith’s emerging presence at both ends of the court and Hunter Sallis deftly handling multiple job descriptions in our latest rewind. | Read more