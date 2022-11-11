Live updates: No. 2 Gonzaga, Michigan State clash for Armed Forces Classic on USS Abraham Lincoln
Fri., Nov. 11, 2022
Pregame
The stage is set and it’s one of the most unique in sports.
Gonzaga and Michigan State will tip off on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, California for the 7th annual Armed Forces Classic today at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The No. 2 Bulldogs and the Spartans both rolled their opening opponents, with the Zags defeating North Florida 104-63 and Michigan State beating Northern Arizona 73-55.
The powerhouse programs will tackle two of the toughest nonconference slates in the country. Their run of formidable foes begins with each other.
Gonzaga has the second-highest odds of winning the national title, behind No. 3 Houston, according to vegasinsider.com. The Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th straight year, with All-American Drew Timme leading an experienced roster that retained three starters and key role players from a season ago.
The Spartans were voted 4th in the Big Ten preseason poll. They were 23-13 a season ago and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the Duke Blue Devils, who went on to make the Final Four.
Series history
The Spartans hold a 4-1 all-time record over the Zags, last playing over a decade ago. Gonzaga’s lone win was a 109-106 triple overtime thriller, where Adam Morrison set the Maui Invitational scoring record with 43 points.
The two teams last played on Dec. 10, 2011, where the Spartans knocked off the No. 23 Bulldogs 74-67 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
