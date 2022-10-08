Live updates: No. 6 USC host Washington State for marquee Pac-12 matchup

From staff reports

Pregame

Wins have been few and far between for Washington State over USC. One Saturday would shake up not only the Pac-12 standings, but the national rankings.

The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) host the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) at 4:30 p.m. on FOX in the conference’s most-anticipated game of the week. USC has been solid to start the season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma during the offseason.

The Trojans have convincing wins over Rice, Stanford, Fresno State and Arizona State by a combined score of 194-84.

USC’s only test came in a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon. It was the only time Williams has struggled this season, completing 16 of 36 attempts for 180 yards and a touchdown – a go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars are coming off a 28-9 win over California, where their offense was lethargic through three quarters and snapped into action after the Golden Bears pulled within five points early in the fourth.

The Trojans are 12-point favorites according to VegasInsider consensus.

Welcome to the land of The Wild Wild West.#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/sXWdd8Ug0v — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 7, 2022

The top defenses in the country at getting after the QB💥 pic.twitter.com/wDWlgRSYcq — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 6, 2022

Players to watch

Quarterbacks Cameron Ward and Caleb Williams have been two of the most explosive in the Pac-12 this season, with over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns apiece. The main difference between the two sophomores: mistakes.

Ward has been careless with the football, forcing throws into double coverage and racking-up seven interceptions – tied for third most in the country. Williams only has one interception on the season.

Series history

The Cougars have defeated the Trojans seven times since the second world war, with a 10-61-4 all-time record and 13.3 win percentage – their worst against Pac-12 teams.

Five of the 10 wins have come in Los Angeles. The Cougars’ last victory in the Coliseum was a 10-7 upset of the No. 25 Trojans on Sept. 7, 2013.

WSU’s last win over USC was a 30-27 upset in Pullman on Sept. 29, 2017. The No. 15 Cougars beat the No. 5 Trojans with a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. USC returned the favor with a fourth-quarter comeback in a 39-36 win the following year and have battered the Cougars the past two seasons, 38-13 and 45-14, respectively.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (4-1, 1-1) USC (5-0, 3-0) Points Per Game 29.6 42.2 Points Allowed Per Game 18.2 19.6 Total Yards 380.2 480.4 Yards Passing 289 296.6 Yards Rushing 91.2 183.8 Yards Allowed 371.6 358.6 Pass Yards Allowed 275.2 204.2 Rush Yards Allowed 96.4 154.4

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Cameron Ward (WSU) 131-191 1,445 13 7 Caleb Williams (USC) 107-159 1,402 12 1 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Nakia Watson (WSU) 62 312 2 Travis Dye (USC) 62 422 5 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD De’Zhaun Stribling (WSU) 22 286 4 Jordan Addison (USC) 29 442 6

Game preview

‘We’re confident in what we can do, too’: Washington State returns to national spotlight for matchup with No. 6 USC LOS ANGELES – From a general point of view, the football programs at Washington State and Southern Cal don’t share much in common – soon, they won’t even share a conference. | Read more

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against USC Story of the game … | Read more

The pick: Why USC will beat Washington State LOS ANGELES – According to USC’s coach, the Trojans haven’t faced a challenge like Washington State this season. | Read more

More on the Cougs

Washington State notebook: Cougs looking for 11th win over top-10 opponent since start of AP rankings PULLMAN – Since the creation of the Associated Press college football poll in 1936, Washington State has played 78 games against opponents ranked in the AP’s top 10. | Read more

‘He’s like a formational wizard’: Washington State defense preparing to face offensive innovator in USC coach Lincoln Riley PULLMAN – Washington State’s sturdy defense will be up against a potent USC offense, a Trojans attack led by perhaps “the best play designer in the country,” Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. | Read more

Washington State notebook: Renard Bell makes long-awaited return to Los Angeles; coach Jake Dickert names rising players During his upbringing in the heart of Los Angeles, Renard Bell lived in the shadow of the Coliseum. The veteran Washington State receiver grew up just down the road from USC’s campus and the iconic football venue he will be playing in this weekend. | Read more