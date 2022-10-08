Live updates: No. 6 USC host Washington State for marquee Pac-12 matchup
Sat., Oct. 8, 2022
Pregame
Wins have been few and far between for Washington State over USC. One Saturday would shake up not only the Pac-12 standings, but the national rankings.
The No. 6 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) host the Cougars (4-1, 1-1) at 4:30 p.m. on FOX in the conference’s most-anticipated game of the week. USC has been solid to start the season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, who followed Riley from Oklahoma during the offseason.
The Trojans have convincing wins over Rice, Stanford, Fresno State and Arizona State by a combined score of 194-84.
USC’s only test came in a come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon. It was the only time Williams has struggled this season, completing 16 of 36 attempts for 180 yards and a touchdown – a go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars are coming off a 28-9 win over California, where their offense was lethargic through three quarters and snapped into action after the Golden Bears pulled within five points early in the fourth.
The Trojans are 12-point favorites according to VegasInsider consensus.
Players to watch
Quarterbacks Cameron Ward and Caleb Williams have been two of the most explosive in the Pac-12 this season, with over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns apiece. The main difference between the two sophomores: mistakes.
Ward has been careless with the football, forcing throws into double coverage and racking-up seven interceptions – tied for third most in the country. Williams only has one interception on the season.
Series history
The Cougars have defeated the Trojans seven times since the second world war, with a 10-61-4 all-time record and 13.3 win percentage – their worst against Pac-12 teams.
Five of the 10 wins have come in Los Angeles. The Cougars’ last victory in the Coliseum was a 10-7 upset of the No. 25 Trojans on Sept. 7, 2013.
WSU’s last win over USC was a 30-27 upset in Pullman on Sept. 29, 2017. The No. 15 Cougars beat the No. 5 Trojans with a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. USC returned the favor with a fourth-quarter comeback in a 39-36 win the following year and have battered the Cougars the past two seasons, 38-13 and 45-14, respectively.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Cougs
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.