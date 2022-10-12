Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky

Just three teams remain undefeated in league play in the Greater Spokane League, one from each classification – though with three weeks left in the regular season, pretty much everything is still up for grabs.

All three 4A teams will qualify for Week 10, though there’s new intrigue as to which school may have to play in the dreaded Tuesday play-in. Meanwhile, the top two 3A teams, which to go the “round of 32”, appear set with a final-game showdown looming between traditional rivals.

The 2A division is where things get messy, as we still officially don’t know how many teams qualify. GSL officials believe the league champ will get a bye to state while second and third place will glue with the Central Washington Athletic Conference for the remaining two bids.

By the time you read this, that plan might be official. Or it might not.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (5-1, 5-0) at Central Valley (3-3, 3-2): The Bullpups won big – again – scoring 52 points against University last week but fell a spot in the State 4A media poll to fourth.

G-Prep is averaging 44.4 points per league game this year and is allowing just 10.2 points, 21 of which came in one game against Mead. Any one of five players could lead the team in rushing on any given week, including Lilomaiava Mikaele, who has rushed for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns this season – four TDs in the past two weeks.

The next two weeks will decide the league’s regular-season title, as the Bullpups play at CV and host Mt. Spokane.

The Bears are looking to bounce back after being gutted by Mt. Spokane’s comeback last week. All of the sudden they find themselves tied with Lewis and Clark in league and run the risk of potentially ending up in the Week 10 4A play-in game.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (5-1, 5-0) at Cheney (2-4, 2-4): The Wildcats are coming off their big come-from-behind win over CV. They continue to rack up points, averaging 35 per game.

The reasons for that are twofold: the continued progression of junior quarterback T.J. Haberman and the emergence of Ethan Keene as a super utility player in the wake of Blake Speer’s injury.

Haberman added two more TD passes last week, while Keene had 17 touches, including running the wildcat formation to precision in the overtime drive.

The Blackhawks have made progress this season as well, despite their lackluster record, with QB Jakeb Vallance leading the way.

Lewis and Clark (3-3, 3-2) at Mead (5-1, 4-1): The Panthers didn’t show any letdown after their big win over CV two weeks ago by blanking Ferris 35-0. Colby Danielson continued his strong senior season with two long TD passes and a rushing score.

The Tigers went down to Kennewick and got run over by Lucien Cone and Southridge in a 49-14 decision. Cone had a career day with 377 total yards, 254 on the ground, with five TDs. Yet, the Tigers remain in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the 4A division.

Ridgeline (0-6, 0-6) at University (2-4, 2-3): U-Hi had won two in a row before running into G-Prep last week. Malaki Miller has rushed for 495 yards over three games since returning from injury.

The Falcons have put up 60 points their last three games as quarterback Landon Garner has become more comfortable in the offense.

Ferris (0-6) at Pasco (0-6): It’s a long way for the Saxons to travel in search of their first win of the season. Pasco is similarly struggling, held to six points or fewer in four games this season.

2A

West Valley (4-2, 2-1) vs North Central (0-5, 0-4): Thursday, 7 p.m. at Union Stadium. The Eagles lost two of their first three games but have rebounded with a three-game winning streak, winning each by at least two touchdowns.

Clarkston (4-2, 3-1) at Pullman (3-2, 2-1): If things change with the number of GSL teams getting a bid to Week 10 out of 2A, this could end up being an elimination game. The Bantams have won two in a row while Pullman looks to recover from its OT loss to Shadle Park.

East Valley (1-5, 1-2) at Rogers (1-5, 0-3): Diezel Wilkinson willed the Knights to their first win last week with three rushing TDs and two more through the air. The Pirates have their own special weapon in Deon Kinsey – this one could be a track meet.

Shadle Park (5-1) at Colville (5-1): The Highlanders get a week off from league play after topping Pullman on the road in overtime, but it’s no holiday – the Crimson Hawks already have two wins this season against 2A teams.