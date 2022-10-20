The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 47° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Oct. 20, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:02 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLCS

4:30 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root+

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPN

5 p.m.: UAB at Western Kentucky CBSSN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLCS

4 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Baptist Health 200 FS1

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Contender Boats 250 USA

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS

2 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS

4:45 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia NBATV

5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Dallas NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson ABC

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPN

9 a.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN2

9 a.m.: ULM at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: Houston at Navy ESPNU

9 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28

Noon: Portland State at Idaho SWX

Noon: West Virginia at Texas Tech FS1

12:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ABC

12:30 p.m.: BYU at Liberty ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at LSU CBS

1 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force CBSSN

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN

4:30 p.m.: UCF at East Carolina ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State ABC

5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU FS1

5 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly SWX

7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Washington at California ESPN

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Golf, women’s

8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Montreal NHL

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Hearts vs. Celtic CBSSN

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Crystal Palace USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester United USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11 a.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette……………………………………..1230-AM

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 NBC

1:30 p.m.: Formula One: United States Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS

11:30 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1

4 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root+

7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Washington Fox 28

10 a.m.: Regional coverage CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root

2 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit ESPN

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Napoli CBSSN

Soccer, women’s

4 a.m.: Super League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS

11 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories