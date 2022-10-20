On the Air
Oct. 20, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:02 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLCS
4:30 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland Root+
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Temple ESPN
5 p.m.: UAB at Western Kentucky CBSSN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, NLCS
4 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: Baptist Health 200 FS1
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Contender Boats 250 USA
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS
2 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS
4:45 p.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia NBATV
5:30 p.m.: Memphis at Dallas NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson ABC
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPN
9 a.m.: Kansas at Baylor ESPN2
9 a.m.: ULM at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: Houston at Navy ESPNU
9 a.m.: Iowa at Ohio State Fox 28
Noon: Portland State at Idaho SWX
Noon: West Virginia at Texas Tech FS1
12:30 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ABC
12:30 p.m.: BYU at Liberty ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at LSU CBS
1 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force CBSSN
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN
4:30 p.m.: UCF at East Carolina ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State ABC
5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU FS1
5 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon State Pac-12
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly SWX
7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Washington at California ESPN
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf
Golf, women’s
8 p.m.: LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Montreal NHL
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Hearts vs. Celtic CBSSN
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Everton vs. Crystal Palace USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester United USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
11 a.m.: Portland State at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
12:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette……………………………………..1230-AM
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Cal Poly 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 NBC
1:30 p.m.: Formula One: United States Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS
11:30 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1
4 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root+
7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Washington Fox 28
10 a.m.: Regional coverage CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root
2 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit ESPN
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Napoli CBSSN
Soccer, women’s
4 a.m.: Super League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS
11 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
