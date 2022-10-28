Intruder assaults Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 1, 2010. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was assaulted by someone who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, a spokesman said. (LUKE SHARRETT/New York Time)

Amanda Holpuch New York Times

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after he was assaulted by someone who broke into the couple’s residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, the spokesperson, said in a statement Friday. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”

Hammill said Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, he said.

“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.