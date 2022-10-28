Intruder assaults Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home
Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:01 a.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 1, 2010. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after he was assaulted by someone who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, a spokesman said. (LUKE SHARRETT/New York Time)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was hospitalized after he was assaulted by someone who broke into the couple’s residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said.
“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, the spokesperson, said in a statement Friday. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.”
Hammill said Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, he said.
“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.