Canadians win, extend lead for postseason over Indians

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians are running out of time.

Vancouver picked up a critical win over the Indians on Friday, riding Trenton Wallace’s pitching performance to a 7-5 win in a Northwest League baseball game at Avista Stadium. Vancouver leads the seven-game series 4-1.

The teams are in pursuit of the league’s second playoff bid behind first-place Eugene. The Canadians’ victory increased their lead over Spokane to 41/2 games with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Wallace allowed one run and scattered four hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Rainer Nunez hit a two-run homer in the first to spot the Canadians a 2-0 lead. Dasan Brown’s RBI single in the second increased the lead to three.

Hunter Goodman hit a solo homer – his 12th with the Indians since his midseason call-up – to right field in the third to pull Spokane within 3-1. Robby Martin’s grounder to second base drove in Ronaiker Palma from third to trim the Indians’ deficit to 3-2 in the sixth.

Vancouver put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh.

In the ninth, Spokane’s Eddy Diaz hit a two-run homer, and Colin Simpson added a solo shot to provide the final score.