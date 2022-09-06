Straton Podares homers, Spokane Indians shut out by Tri-City

From staff reports

The Indians (28-33 second half) managed just five hits against four Tri-City pitchers. Their magic number for playoff elimination is one with five games to play.

Dust Devils starter Brent Killiam struck out seven over six innings, allowing three hits and two walks.

Tri-City (26-35) jumped on Indians starter Ryley Widell in the first inning. Leadoff hitter D’Shawn Knowles singled and Kyle Kasser walked. With two down, Joe Stewart doubled to center to score both.

Widell settled down until the fourth. Casey Dana led off the inning with a double and Christian Sepulveda was hit by a pitch. That brought up Poderas, who hit a line-drive homer to left, his eighth of the season.

Widell allowed another hit and walk and manager Scott Little came out with the hook. Robinson Hernandez struck out Gabe Matthews to end the inning.

Widell went 3⅔ innings and allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Honors: Colin Simpson was named Northwest League Player of the Week after slashing .400/.464/.760 with one double, one triple, two home runs, four RBIs, three walks and a stolen base.

Simpson is hitting .296 with 17 homers and 57 RBIs this season.