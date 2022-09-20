Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeffrey D. Morrill and Kacie D. Kersey, both of Spokane.

Mitchell R. Keen and Natasha J. Siegrist, both of Spokane Valley.

Kory T. Kees and Alejandra Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Aleksandr Matsyplyuk and Yelyzaveta Savchenko, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Sparks and Lydia Buckner, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Luther and Ericka N. Holt, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Walcott and Ashleigh A. Owans, both of Spokane.

Weston L. Browen and Courtnie A. K. Thomas, both of Deer Park.

Brian M. Dobler and Ashley K. Hazard, both of Liberty Lake.

Cole J. Bradeen and Abigail R. Richey, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel L. Hoskin, of Nine Mile Falls, and Tiffany R. Hodges, of Spokane.

Peyton S. Colville and Hannah E. Brown, both of Deer Park.

William J. Elliot and Melissa M. Mullin, both of Spokane Valley.

Damien D. Shaw and Melissa A. Rudd, both of Spokane.

Steven M. Storch and Michaela A. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Shane A. Criddle, of Liberty Lake, and Kathryn N. Kory, of Spokane Valley.

Wade K. Dabill, of Coeur d’Alene, and Katy L. Anderson, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Chris Yates, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Mark Wanzenried, restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Gene Magnuson, restitution of premises.

A’Oleon Allen v. Jenna Lukowiak, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Aspen-Dece III Investments LLC v. Shandee Engelbrecht, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Ramon Weeda, restitution of premises.

Urban Settlements LLC v. Nelin Tibon, restitution of premises.

413 S. Regal 1711 W. Dean & 518 S. Elm LLC v. Donald Page, restitution of premises.

Rami Messier v. Dwain Baker, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Safeco Insurance Company of America v. Terra Homes LLC, property damages.

Donald D. Orvis v. Charles N. Orvis, seeking quiet title.

Keith and Patricia Clark v. Ben Schimel, complaint for unlawful detainer.

Raci Erdem Inc. v. Amguard Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Dominic Komareddy and Saritha Thumma v. Luxury Homes LLC, Lexon Insurance Company, et al., complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Ashley Robinson v. Richard Anderson, complaint for ejectment and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Liu, Yi and Sun, Bin

Vandinter, Tyson R. and Grygny, Kasia B.

Curtis, Emilee A. and Brett I.

Bwijtak, Annastasia J. and Cromwell, Derek J.

Shearer, Holly and Nathan

Hollwedel, George Clinton, III and Capetillo-Hollwedel, Linda

Schouten, Karli and Mark J.

Bjurstrom, Marc D. and Rachel D.

Moran, Tammy L. and Todd W.

Terrell, Tipton G. and Robert E.

Cumor, Corinna L. and Christopher L.

Cooper, Cody and Georgia

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Troy W. D. S. Madera, 29; $350 fine, two days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated.