Oil prices surge after OPEC’s surprise cut in output

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Crude prices surged in early trading Monday after a surprise announcement by Saudi Arabia and other major oil produces to slash output by more than a million barrels a day. The move is all but certain to send gas prices higher, adding another wrinkle to broader efforts to rein in inflation.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, jumped more than 6%, to $80.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed around 6% to $84.68.

Members of the oil-producing bloc known as OPEC Plus announced Sunday that, starting in May, they would cut output by an additional 1.16 million barrels a day. The group had already agreed to cuts of 2 million barrels a day through this year, according to Reuters.

Rising oil prices, which have eased significantly in recent months, could complicate the Federal Reserve and other central bankers’ efforts to get inflation under control, analysts said. Fuel prices, and diesel in particular, threaten to weigh on consumers’ pocketbooks as well as the shipping networks that underpin global supply chains.

The OPEC production cut is “kind of a stick in the eye” to global economies that have been trying to control inflation while lessening the possibility of a recession, says Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The Biden administration has criticized previous OPEC Plus cuts as “shortsighted,” noting that lower- and middle-income countries will hurt the most as they are already reeling from elevated energy prices.

“We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment, given market uncertainty - and we’ve made that clear,” a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council told Reuters Monday.

Crude prices soared last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, upending global energy markets. Prices hit $130 a barrel last fall before cooling off, and gathered close to $70 per barrel this year as weakness in the banking sector raised fears of a possible recession.

Analysts now believe the OPEC production cuts could force energy prices up once again. Two leading investment banks, Raymond James and Pickering Energy Partners, both predicted the production cuts would push oil prices up by another $10 per barrel.

Others believe oil prices could go even higher: CMC Markets analyst Ting Teng told CNBC that the price might push oil prices “toward to $100 mark again,” given the long-awaited reopening of China’s economy after years of harsh coronavirus restrictions.

De Haan, the GasBuddy analyst, says U.S. fuel prices could push to between $3.60 to $3.85 a gallon, on average, if crude prices stay above $90 a barrel. Gas prices tend to lag crude oil by several weeks, meaning any fuel hikes wouldn’t materialize until late April.

He cautioned, however, that prices could fall again if a recession crimps U.S. demand, noting that it has been “sluggish” in the first few months of 2023. “Oil markets were taken aback by this decision, but don’t be surprised if some of this fizzles.”

Gasoline demand, measured as a four-week moving average, stood at $8.76 million barrels per day as of March 24, up just 0.6% from a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“It’s hard to tell what exactly this will do to inflation … I don’t see this as a game changer yet, because the economy is still continuing to struggle,” he added.