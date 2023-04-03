The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

U.S. gasoline prices seen rebounding to $4 a gallon on OPEC+ cut

April 3, 2023 Updated Mon., April 3, 2023 at 2:47 p.m.

An oil production cut by OPEC+  could add more than 50 cents a gallon to the U.S. average. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
An oil production cut by OPEC+  could add more than 50 cents a gallon to the U.S. average. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
By Natalia Kniazhevich Bloomberg

The surprise OPEC+ production cut will undoubtedly bring higher gasoline bills to U.S. drivers as energy markets climb on tighter supplies.

For pump prices, the move could add more than 50 cents a gallon to the U.S. average, said Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. The national average is now at about $3.50.

A rally now would come just ahead of the busy summer driving season, when demand typically peaks. What’s more: There’s “room to run on the upside, because second-half oil balances were already poised to tighten considerably,” Book said.

Gasoline prices have cooled after surging above $5 last year. But the production cuts from OPEC+ mean that more analysts now forecast that oil could reach $100 a barrel, which would likely bring more energy-driven inflation and a rebound for pump prices.

Still, while Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies control supply, the U.S. and global economies remain a wild card for demand and it’s unclear how long the jump for oil prices will last. When it comes to gasoline, “there will be an impact – oil is up big today, but it’s a knee-jerk reaction,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m not convinced that the cut will have much lasting power.”

