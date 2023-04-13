Yanquiel Fernandez’ eighth-inning home run lifts Spokane Indians over Eugene 4-3

Several of the Spokane Indians’ heralded young prospects have started slowly at the plate in the cold weather this week, including Yanquiel Fernandez.

The 20-year-old, who hit 21 homers with 109 RBIs last season with Low-A Fresno, was 4 for 25 this season entering his eighth-inning plate appearance.

It’s amazing what one swing can do for a player.

Fernandez crushed a two-run homer to break a 2-all tie and the Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 4-3 in High-A Northwest League play at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

“I’m very happy to help the team get the win tonight,” Fernandez said through a translator.

He’s not worried about the slow start.

“I feel very good at the plate right now,” he said. “This is a long season.”

“He’s clutch,” Indians manager Robinson Cancel said of Fernandez. “I saw it last year (at Fresno), so I wasn’t surprised at all. He’s battling a little bit – probably the weather, maybe. But he’s grinding. Finally, you know, he got a big hit for us right there at the end and we end up winning the game.”

Mason Green was excellent in long relief for Spokane (2-1) with 3⅓ shutout innings. He allowed one hit and no walks with six strikeouts.

“I had him last year a little bit in Fresno and that’s what I saw last year,” Cancel said. “He did a really good job for us tonight. Keep those guys guessing a lot and got outs for us.”

Evan Justice earned the win with a scoreless inning and Jacob Kostyshock got the save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 3 with a run, RBI and stolen base and is hitting .636 (7 for 11) over three games.

The Indians went up 1-0 in the first inning. Braiden Ward drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. He advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Sterlin Thompson’s sacrifice fly.

Ward, a University of Washington alum, was tied for 11th in all the minor leagues last season with 57 stolen bases.

Indians starter Jarred Cande got into a jam in the fourth against the Emeralds (2-3). He walked leadoff hitter Logan Wyatt and Jared Dupere hit a liner to right over Fernandez’s head for a double. Catcher Max Wright singled home Wyatt and moved Dupere to third.

Dupere scored on a wild pitch and Ghordy Santos walked. A fielder’s choice put runners at the corners and Cancel pulled Cande after 84 pitches.

Green entered and struck out Aeverson Arteaga to end the inning.

Spokane’s Zach Kokoska tied it at 2 in the bottom half of the fourth with a long two-out homer to the opposite field, his first of the season.

“I actually didn’t think I got as good as it did but I just snuck it out,” Kokoska said.

“He’s a good player,” Cancel said. “He’s gonna be in the mix (at first base) so he got a chance to play, he got a chance to show what he can do.”

Kokoska hit 13 homers with 17 stolen bases last season for Low-A Fresno. He’s making a switch from outfield this season as the Indians’ roster doesn’t have a player with experience at the position. Catcher AJ Lewis started the first two games of the season at first.

“It was a little bit of a transition at first but now I feel comfortable,” Kokoska said. “I feel like I’m holding it down pretty well.”

“He’s doing okay. It’s a work in progress,” Cancel said. “We’re working with him every day. We’re bringing him in early. We’re trying to get him better as quickly as we can.”

The Indians put two runners on with two outs in the seventh for Benny Montgomery, who had been 2 for 10 on the young season. The 20-year-old, ranked as the Colorado Rockies’ No. 5 prospect, struck out swinging to end the threat.