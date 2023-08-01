Airway Heights to join Spokane County Library District
Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:39 p.m.
Airway Heights is joining the Spokane County Library District, a move that will raise taxes and free up more city revenue for public safety efforts.
As of election night, an overwhelming 70% of Airway Heights voters have cast their ballots in favor of joining the county library district.
The change won’t affect the library’s budget, but it will increase property taxes for the average homeowner by about $100 a year and bring the city an extra $370,000 in revenue.
Historically, Airway Heights has paid the library district to run its library. Now the library district will collect taxes directly from city residents.
Airway Heights still will receive the same amount of tax revenue, so by handing off the taxation job to the library district, the city will give itself an extra $370,000 a year that it plans to invest in firefighting and emergency medical services.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.