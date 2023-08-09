Glacier National Park proposes camping fee increases

From staff reports

Officials at Glacier National Park are proposing a suite of fee increases for most of the park’s front country campgrounds beginning next year.

The proposal, which the park announced the proposal in a news release Wednesday morning, calls for increases of between $3 and $10 for campsites, depending on the type. Some group sites could see a fee increase of up to $30, though a pair of two site types would see a $20 decrease under the proposal.

Park officials want to put the campground fee increases in place beginning in 2024. Changes for the Apgar group sites would go into place in 2025.

The proposal is open for public comment until Sept. 8.

The 1 million acre park in northwestern Montana last considered changes to its camping fees in 2007. The fees fund work to improve facilities, campgrounds and trails, according to the park.

In the release, park staff wrote that the increases “are necessary to be in closer alignment with nearby campgrounds outside the park that provide similar services.” Officials researched campground rates outside the park before deciding on the proposed changes.

A document detailing the changes lists the 13 affected campgrounds: Apgar, Avalanche, Bowman, Cut Bank, Fish Creek, Kintla, Logging Creek, Many Glacier, Quartz Creek, Rising Sun, Sprague Creek, St. Mary and Two Medicine.

The changes are dependent on the capacity of each individual site within those campgrounds, according to the document. Sites meant for hikers and bicyclists – meaning they don’t allow cars – would cost $8 a night.

Nightly fees for standard tent sites during the summer would go from $10 to $23 or from $15 to $30. The price for using tent sites in the off-season would increase from $10 to either $15 or $20.

Group sites that can handle up to 24 people would cost $90 a night. Group sites with a capacity of 15 people would decrease in cost, going from $60 to $40 a night.

Winter camping at Apgar and St. Mary campgrounds would remain free.