Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler A. Peterson and Michaela E. Castorena, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert R. Castillo, of Spokane, and Marilyn A. Miller, of Chelsea, Alaska.

Drake R. Braun and Hailey G. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Daniel Karasyov, of Liberty Lake, and Mariia Artiushchenko, of Spokane Valley.

Kurtis D. Jelinek and Courtney B. Littleton, both of Spokane.

Timothy R. Spilker and Natasha J. Spilker, both of Medical Lake.

Matthew S. Lockridge and Karis L. Clark, both of Spokane.

Edward J. Hilfer and Pamela A. Reilly, both of Greenacres.

John J. Bixby and Christine G. Cheff, both of Mead.

Ittikorn Chansasitorn and Pasita Meechuea, both of Spokane.

Alan M. Howell and Angela M. Schwickerath, both of Spokane.

Kevin J. Pravitz and Alexis J. Parsons, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Mafnas and Chantelle L. Young, both of Spokane.

Steven S. Alexander and Erik R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Luke A. Pederson and Jonelle R. Shelton, both of Spokane.

Marcus B. Sweetser, of Spokane, and Alexis G. Axford, of Athol.

Mitchell F. Jongejan and Kendyl J. van Hout, both of Spokane.

Richard L. Starr and Kira J. R. Cinq Mars, both of Spokane Valley.

Gunnar C. Seefeld and Alexa L. Erickson, both of Boise.

Fredrick E. Manz and Heather M. Daughtery, both of Spokane.

Joseph C. Coppola and Cynthia J. Jackson, both of Spokane Valley.

Pierce N. Johnson and Abigail M. Schwarte, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Ruvim H. Yakovenko and Snizhana Yukhymets, both of Spokane.

Tony L. Haynes and Linda K. Bushilla, both of Spokane.

Jakob W. Smitherman and Kaitlan A. Sweeney, both of Cheney.

Tyler L. Balluff and Yucelys M. J. Onoro, both of Spokane Valley.

Yuriy V. Rudnitsky, of Mica, and Alina Barabash, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

FPM LLC v. Alyssa Acord, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential v. Melissa Best Kesling, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Ashley Shanks, restitution of premises.

MT Management Inc. v. KatieJo Blaisdell, restitution of premises.

Linda Kraft v. Jayme Labish Bolieu, restitution of premises.

Thomas M. Geiger v. Casandra Tibbetts, restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Brittany A. Wallace Record, complaint to recover possession of personal property, for money damages and foreclosure of security interest.

Matthew and Sarah Aleria v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kingrey, Candi L. and David C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Vaughn M. Evans, 34; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Brandon R. Delrossi, 31; $2,298.84 in restitution, 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Corey M. Rogers, 37; 12 months and one day in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

William D. P. Franklin, 20; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Robert J. Gorman, 33; $1,954.98 in restitution, 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jesse P. Sanchez, 26; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Danielle A. Day, 33; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jose Arredondo, 53; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jayde L. Cannon, 20; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Matthew W. Cook, 40; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joram Ankien, 30; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bowaz Clement, 36; 364 days in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

William D. Hand, 32; 37 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daja R. Prickett, 38; 16 days in jail, protection order violation.

Brandie C. M. Roth, 22; 55 days in jail, protection order violation.

Colton R. Silverwood, 21; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Elijah L. Uhder, 20; 37 days in jail, resisting arrest and protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Maria J. Green, 25; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brian N. Busch, 44; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kimberly A. Campbell, 38; 35 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Amber M. Crawford, 52; $1,245.50 fine, 12 days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cassandra D. Dozier, 28; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mar Vaughn J. Edwards, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, reckless driving.

Allen D. Fallis, 52; 44 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Aaliyah G. Finney, 25; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Ashley E. Blank, 34; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Cody A. Campbell, 32; $1,245.50 fine, 11 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.