Idaho impresses in opener, Hayden Hatten catches 2 TDs as Vandals cruise past Lamar 42-17

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

Coming into the season, there was plenty of hype surrounding Idaho’s offense.

In Week 1, the Vandals didn’t disappoint.

Idaho showed off its explosive potential on Thursday, producing big yardage totals and several highlight-reel plays during a nonconference rout of the Lamar Cardinals.

The eighth-ranked Vandals built a lopsided lead by halftime and amassed 497 total yards, cruising to a 42-17 victory at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

Quarterback Gevani McCoy had a bright start to his sophomore campaign, completing 14 of 19 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He was sacked once.

McCoy added 41 rushing yards before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, with the Vandals ahead by 32 points.

All-American Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten is the preseason pick to win the Big Sky’s offensive player of the year award, and he looked the part during Idaho’s season opener. Hatten recorded 92 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. He logged 61 yards and a TD on the Vandals’ opening possession, then closed the first half with a 20-yard scoring grab. Hatten also threw a touchdown pass.

On Idaho’s second play of the second half, McCoy fired a quick pass behind the line to Hatten, who faked a move forward, then tossed a deep ball to running back Nick Romano, who was left wide open for a 45-yard touchdown. That put Idaho up 35-0.

Starting tailback Anthony Woods, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, finished with 138 rushing yards and two first-half touchdowns. Woods spent most of the second half on the sideline due to minor leg cramping.

Late in the second quarter, the sophomore had perhaps the play of the game. He took a handoff from Idaho’s 1-yard line, dodged a couple of tacklers at the line of scrimmage, then bolted into the open field for a 93-yard gain.

A penalty after the play brought Idaho back to Lamar’s 20-yard line, but Hatten scored on the next snap to make the score 28-0 heading into halftime.

The Vandals marched downfield with little resistance in the first half. They piled up 311 yards before the break, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives – they marched 90-plus yards on two of those scoring possessions.

Romano contributed 86 yards from scrimmage for Idaho. Receiver Terez Traynor added 35 yards. Backup quarterback Jack Layne completed his only pass, a 15-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Cox in the fourth quarter.

While Idaho’s offense stole the show, the Vandal defense had a strong outing. Lamar managed 31 yards in the first half. The Cardinals trailed by 39 before scoring two garbage-time touchdowns late.

All-Big Sky cornerback Marcus Harris jumped a pass for an interception on Lamar’s first drive of the second half. The Vandals’ new-look defensive front registered 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and put pressure on Lamar QB Robert Coleman throughout the night. Idaho edge rusher Tylen Coleman recorded 1½ sacks.

Robert Coleman passed 15 of 24 for 119 yards. The Cardinals finished with 190 total yards.

Up next, the Vandals travel to Reno for an FCS/FBS matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.