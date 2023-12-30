Gonzaga rewind: Zags still searching for successful recipe against top opponents

The search goes on.

Gonzaga, moving closer to ‘bubble’ territory in bracket projections after a rare home loss Friday, is still trying to unlock the formula to beat the best teams on its schedule.

The Zags’ latest attempt was undone by costly turnovers, blown defensive assignments and mental lapses in an 84-74 nonconference loss to San Diego State. The regular season isn’t quite to the halfway point, but the clock is ticking and the opportunities for marquee wins are dwindling.

No. 13 Gonzaga will tumble when the Associated Press rankings are released Monday but figures to stay in the Top 25 for the 142nd straight poll. GU slipped 10 spots to No. 55 in the NET rankings – behind No. 46 San Francisco and No. 53 Saint Mary’s – with its West Coast Conference opener vs. Pepperdine approaching Thursday.

Bracket projections even before Friday’s loss generally pegged the Zags as a No. 6 or 7 seed, so they’ll likely slide down at least one seed line or two.

Our latest rewind delves into what went wrong for the Zags in a game-changing stretch in the second half and what went right for post Graham Ike in his highly anticipated matchup against San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee.

Second-half slippage

It certainly wasn’t because of a lack of effort. Gonzaga held a slight edge (35-33) on the boards against a physical opponent but continued to struggle beyond the 3-point arc (5 of 19, 26.3%) and drifted on defense after making a spirited rally.

A key sequence in San Diego State’s 18-3 run early in the second half came after Gonzaga freshman Dusty Stromer drew a rebounding foul on Miles Byrd. A few seconds later, Stromer was whistled for a technical for lightly pushing Byrd, who was tangled up with Watson after the play. Instead of GU taking possession, the Aztecs hit two free throws and Byrd scored on a layup to boost SDSU’s lead to 11.

“These guys have some great fight, some spirit and a lot of substance to them, but at this point we should be pretty well along on our way (to fixing) some of the mental errors were making,” GU coach Mark Few said. “We’re missing a coverage on a ball screen and these teams are making us pay. Or we’re missing a switch and a guy is getting an open 3, or we’re just not getting off a screen and they’re turning the corner and laying it up.”

All of which occurred in the second half, derailing Gonzaga’s comeback. Ryan Nembhard, who started and finished strongly, hit a jumper to trim the deficit to 68-65, but the Zags quickly gave up a pair of dagger 3s.

Ben Gregg, who scored nine of GU’s 11 bench points, went under a screen and Reese Waters took advantage of the open space for a 3-pointer. On the next possession, Anton Watson was late closing out on Byrd’s corner 3. LeDee was one step ahead of Ike in transition and capitalized with a layup to push the Aztecs’ lead to 76-67.

“We have to play our best basketball,” Watson, who finished with 16 points, said of changing the results against top competition. “We have to take care of (the ball), control the game, rebound. We have to do everything right.

“We’re going to continue to work. We can’t hold our heads down just because we lost a couple of games. It’s a long season.”

GU was outscored by 15 points in the second half against Purdue, by 11 against Washington and by nine against San Diego State.

Ike delivers in the paint

Ike has had better stats in a game, but the big man had perhaps his finest showing as a Zag against LeDee, who came in averaging 21.6 points and 9.4 rebounds, and the Aztecs.

After an ominous start – Ike fouled LeDee on a 17-foot jumper on the first play – the Wyoming transfer carved out space in the paint and did a commendable job guarding LeDee.

Ike was efficient, hitting 8 of 13 field-goal attempts and 4 of 6 at the foul line en route to 20 points and 10 rebounds, six on the offensive glass.

LeDee had 20 points (5-of-12 shooting from the field, 9 of 12 at the line) and seven boards, but most of San Diego State’s biggest buckets came from Waters and Byrd in the second half and reserve guard Darrion Trammell in the first half.

“It was intense, it was fun, exciting, I enjoyed it,” Ike said of his matchup with LeDee. “It was a very physical matchup, just have to be a little better.”

Ike logged 31 minutes, eclipsing his previous season high 28 vs. Syracuse. He posted his third game with at least 20 points and his fifth double-double.

“It felt pretty good,” Ike said. “Wish we could have come out with a ‘W.’ ”

GU coaches have pushed Graham to become more assertive at both ends of the court.

“He’s having a hard time figuring out how much we need him,” Few said. “I just told him after the game if you can to that against San Diego State, you can do it against anybody and it’s time to start believing in yourself.

“We don’t expect you to make every one of them, but we except you to want it in there and dominate the paint, make them double you and things like that. I think that was a big step for him tonight.”