Recap and highlights: No. 12 Gonzaga rolls San Diego 97-72 to set up Saturday’s showdown vs. Saint Mary’s

Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) and San Diego guard Wayne McKinney III (3) chase a loose ball during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The College Gameday bus had already rolled into Spokane, but it wasn’t here for Gonzaga vs. San Diego.

The Bulldogs stayed on schedule, rolling the Toreros 97-72 at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday, making Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s the decider for the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Drew Timme led the way for the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (24-5, 13-2 WCC), collecting a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes. He is 57 points behind Frank Burgess for first on the Zags all-time scoring list.

The Toreros (11-18, 4-11) led for the first 5 minutes, but went on a 6-minute scoring drought, allowing the Zags to surge ahead and lead 48-31 at halftime.

Gonzaga scored 16 points off turnovers and had 16 second chance points in the first half, making up for poor shooting on 3-pointers (21%) and free throws (54%).

The Bulldogs didn’t let up, outscoring the Toreros 21-6 in the first 9 minutes of the second half.

Ben Gregg scored a career-high 18 points, while Julian Strawther (17) and Nolan Hickman (10) made four Zags double figures.

Earlier in the night, No. 15 Saint Mary’s dominated Pacific 83-52 in Moraga, California to secure at least a share of the regular-season championship.

A win over Gonzaga and the Gaels will be outright WCC champions for the first time since 2011.

A Gonzaga win will grant the Zags at least a share of the title for the 22nd time since 2000.

If the title is shared, the top seed in the WCC tournament will be awarded to the team with the highest NCAA Net ranking, where the Gaels are No. 8 and the Zags are No. 10.

Saturday’s game will be the second time both GU and SMC play while ranked inside the top 15 of the Associated Press poll.

Saint Mary’s was ranked No. 11 when it beat No. 12 Gonzaga on Feb. 10, 2018.

Saint Mary’s last claimed a share of the WCC title during the 2015-16 season.

The Gaels’ outright championship in 2010-11 broke the Zags’ run of 11-straight.

First half

18:05 – SD 6, GU 0: Strong start from the Toreros that force a pair of turnovers and open on a six-point run.

#Gonzaga starters: Nolan Hickman, Rasir Bolton, Julian Strawther, Anton Watson, Drew Timme.#USD starters: Wayne McKinney III, Deven Dahlke, Steven Jamerson II, Marcellus Earlington, Nic Lynch. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 24, 2023

15:12 – SD 6, GU 5: Zags cut into the early deficit with a make from Timme and 3-pointer from Hickman at the U16 media timeout.

Gonzaga opens 2 of 5 from the field, while San Diego is 3 of 7.

14:34 – GU 8, SD 6: Timme makes a put-back through contact and converts the bonus free throw, which he has improved upon greatly over the past two weeks. Zags take their first lead.

11:35 – GU 12, SD 6: Toreros snap a 6 minute scoring drought, beating the Zags full-court press for a layup at the U12 media timeout.

Timme has a team-high seven points for GU.

One of the longer scoreless droughts #Gonzaga‘s forced this season. Toreros went 6:13 without scoring before Marcellus Earlington’s layup. Bulldogs used a 12-0 run during that stretch to take a 12-8 lead. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 24, 2023

7:21 – GU 25, SD 14: Strawther gets things going, up to seven points, adding to Timme’s team-high 10.

Bulldogs forcing steals with their full-court press, up to 12 points off turnovers.

3:45 – GU 31, SD 24: Toreros string together three straight field goals to cut the lead to seven at the U4 media timeout. Zags are just 2 of 13 on 3-pointers, shooting 43% from the field.

0:38 – GU 46, SD 29: Smith makes a jumper and awkwardly lands on his ankle, before being helped off the court. Zags made each of their last six attempts.

Halftime

Gonzaga used a lengthy scoring drought and defensive pressure to take a comfortable 48-31 lead over San Diego at halftime.

The Bulldogs were led by Drew Timme’s 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ben Gregg added 11 points in 7 minutes off the bench. Anton Watson had eight and Julian Strawther had seven.

The Zags shot 53% from the field and scored 16 points off turnovers. The lead could have been larger though, as GU made 3 of 14 3-point attempts and 7 of 13 free throws.

Second half

16:19 – GU 58, SD 34: Bolton makes a layup to give the Zags a 10-3 run out of halftime and San Diego calls a timeout.

Timme up to 20 points and nine rebounds, closing in on a double-double.

10:43 – GU 69, SD 40: All Zags in the second half, as Timme is up to 22 points and 13 rebounds.

5:20 – GU 87, SD 54: Strawther now up to 17 points. Timme (22), Gregg (14) and Hickman (10) all in double figures for GU at the U8 media timeout.

Pregame

The College Gameday bus already rolled into Spokane, but it’s not here for Gonzaga vs. San Diego.

The Bulldogs need to tackle the Toreros before turning their focus to Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s that could decide the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

12th-ranked Gonzaga (23-5, 12-2 WCC) hosts San Diego (11-17, 4-10) tonight in the McCarthey Athletic Center at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Gonzaga is yet to play San Diego this season, but won the lone meeting last year by 30 points. The Toreros have lost three straight, but nearly beat Saint Mary’s last Thursday, after holding the Gaels scoreless for the final 7 minutes.

The Bulldogs have won four straight games since losing to SMC in overtime on Feb. 4. They are one game behind the Gaels in the WCC standings.

Series history

Team stats

San Diego (11-17, 4-10) Gonzaga (23-5, 12-2) Points 77.9 87.5 Points allowed 79.5 74.2 Field goal pct. 45.4 52.5 Rebounds 33.3 36.6 Assists 13.0 16.1 Blocks 1.9 3.2 Steals 6.8 7.8 Streak Lost 3 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Marcellus Earlington (SD) 17.6 49.6 79.7 Drew Timme (GU) 21.3 61.5 61.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Eric Williams Jr. (SD) 9.5 6.1 3.4 Drew Timme (GU) 7.3 5.0 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Sigu Sisoho Jawara (SD) 3.0 1.9 30.8 Drew Timme (GU) 3.3 2.6 32.2

Game preview

