Prep roundup: GSL wrestling results; Lake City football hires Byron Hout

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across the region.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 69, Ferris 7: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jackson Hale (182) and Daren Airey (285) won by pin and the Wildcats (4-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-3).

Mead 70, North Central 3: Austin Justice (160), Mason Knigge (170) and Chris Grosse (220) won by pin and the Panthers (4-0) topped the Wolfpack (1-3).

Ridgeline 60, Gonzaga Prep 17: Gavin Shoemaker (138) and Lincoln Hughes (182) earned pins and the Falcons (3-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-3). Noah Holman (160) earned a pin for G-Prep.

University 58, Cheney 12: Libby Roberts (106) and Czar Quintanilla (113) won by pin and the Titans (3-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-4).

Central Valley 51, Lewis and Clark 30: Blaine Beard (132) and Bayden Beard (170) won by pin and the Bears (3-1) beat the Tigers (0-4).

Pullman 42, Rogers 36: Gavin McCloy (120) and Aydin Peltier (132) won by pin and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2).

West Valley 52, Clarkston 26: Wesley Caro (145) won by major decision and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (0-2).

East Valley 51, Shadle Park 27: Owen Spendlove (195) won by pin and the Knights (1-1) topped the Highlanders (1-1). Mateo Escobar (160) won by pin for SP.

Football

Hout hired: Lake City hired former LC and Boise State player Byron Hout as its new football coach, announced by athletic director Troy Anderson. Hout replaces Brian Fulp, who coached the Timberwolves for five seasons, finishing with a 14-31 overall record.

“(Hout) brings tremendous experience as not only a former Lake City and BSU great, but also an experienced leader and coach,” Anderson said. “There was a lot of interest in this position, however Byron proved to be the right hire for the future and culture we want to build at Lake City High School.”

Hout was appointed director of football operations at Idaho State in May. He has coached at Montana State and was a graduate assistant at Boise State and Washington State. He played at BSU in 2008-11 and was a two-year starter.

Boys basketball

Pullman 72, Colville 43: Jaedyn Brown scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Champ Powaukee added 16 and the Greyhounds (8-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-7) in a nonleague game. Luke Anderson hit four 3-pointers and led Colville with 12 points.

Northwest Christian 66, Chewelah 50: Avi West scored 32 points and the Crusaders (8-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-10, 0-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Ryan McMillan led Chewelah with 14 points.

Girls basketball

Colville 55, Pullman 41: The visiting Crimson Hawks (7-2) beat the Greyhounds (0-8) in a nonleague game.