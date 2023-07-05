Glacier National Park seeks user comments for closure

Grinnell Peak is reflected in the still waters of Swiftcurrent Lake at Many Glacier. Mt. Gould is to the left and Mt. Wilbur is to the right. (Courtesy of National Park Service )

From staff reports

West Glacier, Mont. – Glacier National Park officials are seeking comments about a proposal to close the Swiftcurrent developed area to the public as workers construct a new road, build parking and replace the water system.

The closure would last from the fall of 2024 until spring of 2026.

The Swiftcurrent developed area is in the Swiftcurrent Valley located west of the Many Glacier Valley on the east side of the park.

The area closure would include the summer of 2025, during which time the public would generally not have access to the Swiftcurrent developed area. Day hiking would still be available for the trail system from the Swiftcurrent Area.

Impacts to visitors would be most noticeable during July and August of 2025, when services that are typically open to the public would be closed.

Visitors will notice little change to the availability of services during the fall and spring seasons, since services in the area are normally closed during these times.

Anyone seeking to comment on the closures can visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Swiftcurrent. Park officials are taking comment until July 30.

Montana trout decline

Montana parks officials are hosting a news conference for Thursday to discuss the declining trout numbers in rivers that are part of the Jefferson Basin.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Dustin Temple and Mike Duncan, the department’s Region 3 Fisheries Manager, will discuss plans to deal with the trout decline.

On June 6, the department announced temporary fishing restrictions on the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers, which are part of the Jefferson Basin.

On June 7, Temple met in Butte with business owners and guides to discuss trout population declines in those rivers.

In response to that meeting, FWP has prioritized and will develop and implement additional fish population and health studies on the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Ruby and Madison rivers and monitor angler use on the Gallatin Rivers.

These efforts will initiate data gathering and will include additional department staff, including creel clerks, as well as Montana State University professors and graduate students.

More details will be made available Thursday.