Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mary E. Ricco and Katelyn M. Jonson, both of Spokane.

Ethan C. Florko and Rielly J. Jordan, both of Cheney.

Darnell M. Wilson and Kalkidan G. Questad, both of Spokane.

Vance N. Pauley and Sydney R. Johnson, both of Post Falls.

Christopher A. Dunlap and Rebekah A. Pratt, both of Spokane.

Daniel P. Masinter, of Spokane, and Marissa J. G. Terry, of Spokane Valley.

Christopher J. McMurren and Christina L. Bogle, both of Spokane.

Michael M. Rogers and Anne M. Dodge, both of Spokane.

Peter P. Kornatowski and Jennifer A. Lissoy, both of Spokane.

Ean M. Anderson and Caitlin M. Daniel, both of Cheney.

Ryan A. Rowley and Desiree E. A. Bingle, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US National Bank Association v. Ted Boucher, money claimed owed.

Isaac Murphy v. Stephanie Johnson, restitution of premises.

W Pacific Ave LLC v. Kelly Dorsey, restitution of premises.

Suzanne Hurst v. Randy Griffin, restitution of premises.

Golden Star Wholesale Inc. v. Mariam International Foods LLC, complaint.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Tracie L. Caldwell, complaint for deficiency judgment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jones, Juanita E. and Hunt, Frank L.

Beekman, Shawn P. and Nicole T.

Decoria, Sara M. and Kimsey, Robert L.

Davis, Carissa and Brian J.

Dunlap, Kim and Jade E.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Richard G. Whitehead, 67; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Clay T. Worley, 63; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Steven L. Smith, 72; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving.

Ross W. Perkins, 52; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Brandon D. Sidel, 29; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Mason A. Crandall, 22; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and racing.

John S. Carroll, 28; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Alicia J. Clark, 34; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cameron G. Remington, 22; six days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Kristopher D. Mayer, 46; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua Brown, 39; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, protection order violation.

Michael L. Jensen, 34; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Curtis G. May, 66; 60 days in jail, 24 months of probation, communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

William Jackson, 23; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run.

Lonna H. Lindsay, 56; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Tyler J. Mackin, 22; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Matthew D. Hutchinson, 41; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Corey L. O’Connor, 33; 60 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, second-degree attempted theft.

Angela M. Holman, 38; 30 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

Bryan D. Larson, 41; 60 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.