Victor Juarez, two relievers blank Everett; Spokane Indians beat AquaSox 3-0

The Spokane Indians lead the Northwest League in many offensive categories. But over the weekend they showed they can pitch a little bit too.

Victor Juarez tossed six shutout innings, two relievers finished the job and the Spokane Indians blanked the Everett AquaSox 3-0 in the finale of a six-game series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first shutout of the season for the Indians, who improved to 8-7 before the four-day All-Star break. Spokane took the series 4-2 over Everett (8-7).

Juarez, the youngest starting pitcher in the NWL at 20, allowed just two hits and one walk. He struck out five and threw 48 of his 75 pitches for strikes. His performance followed Saturday’s strong four-inning stint by Jaden Hill.

Jordan Beck led off the second with a double and stole third base. Juan Guerrero hit a grounder to third and then Beck scored to make it 1-0 when catcher Andrew Miller fumbled the rushed throw home .

Guerrero moved up to second on a balk, stole third and scored on a single by Ronaiker Palma.

Benny Montgomery added to the lead in the third with a long solo home run to left field, his sixth of the season.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning on two fielding errors and a walk, but Aiverson Rodriguez grounded into a double play to kill the burgeoning rally.

Everett loaded the bases with one down in the eighth inning against reliever Brayan Castillo, but the 23-year-old righty got the next two batters to popup to end the threat.

Angel Chivilli tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save of the series and league-leading 13th of the season.

Early exit: Montgomery went .409 (9-for-22) with two home runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs against the AquaSox this series before leaving the game in the sixth inning. He went to take his position after grounding out in the fifth but left the game with a trainer.

Rockies first round: The Colorado Rockies selected starting pitcher Chase Dollander from the University of Tennessee with the ninth pick in the MLB draft. Dollander, 21, went 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA as a sophomore and entered this season as the top amateur pitcher available in the draft. He struggled with some control issues this season, finishing with a 7-6 record and 4.75 ERA.