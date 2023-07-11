Man missing since July 1 found safe
July 11, 2023 Updated Tue., July 11, 2023 at 7:49 p.m.
A 59-year-old man who had been missing since July 1 was located and deemed safe, according to a Tuesday news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Before being found, Terry W. Anzaldo had last been seen July 1 near the intersection of Mission Avenue and Pines Road in Spokane Valley, the sheriff’s office said.
