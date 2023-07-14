Derek Berg soars to three-shot lead with two eagles at Rosauers Open

From staff reports

Derek Berg created some separation from a crowded leaderboard with a pair of eagles Friday for a three-stroke lead after the opening round of the 36th Rosauers Open Invitational.

Berg, an instructor at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington, eagled the par-5 second hole and closed with another eagle on No. 18. He added four birdies en route to an 8-under 63 at Indian Canyon.

Seven players opened with 5-under 66s, including past champions Daniel Campbell (2022), Colin Inglis (2021) and David Phay (2012) and amateurs Zach Stocker and Tommy Kimmel.

Stocker, a Central Valley High graduate who plays at Gonzaga, made seven birdies. Kimmel, two-time Greater Spokane League player of the year at Gonzaga Prep and current Idaho Vandal, had five birdies and no bogeys.

Eight players carded 67s, including Spokane’s David Christensen and Washington State University’s Nate Plaster, who played with Kimmel at Gonzaga Prep. Four-time Rosauers champion Corey Prugh was among 11 players to shot 3-under 68.

Fifty players posted under-par scores. The 54-hole tournament concludes Sunday.