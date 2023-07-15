A Grip on Sports: As Wimbledon winds down, we once more ask where art thou American tennis?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Wimbledon’s ladies’ final is playing in the background. The men will take center court tomorrow morning. It’s the middle of July and, for one weekend at least, we wonder what happened to tennis.

•••••••

• The answer is simple, really. It’s gotten better. Just not in the United States.

When two women, one from Tunisia, Ons Jabeur, and the other from a more traditional power, the Czech Republic, Marketa Vondrousova, you know that to be true. After all, a player from war-torn Ukraine was in the semifinals as the sport seems to transcends national borders and strife better than most.

Sunday’s men singles final will feature the world’s two best players, top-seeded Spainard Carlos Alcaraz against all-time great Novak Djokovic, who grew up in Serbia. It’s part of evolution of the sport, away from the decade-plus dominated by Spain Rafal Nadal and Switzerland’s Roger Federer.

Again, notice what’s missing?

Yep, since Serena Williams’ career wound down this decade, players from the U.S. haven’t been a factor in the sport. Of course, neither has anyone from the U.K., nor Australia. The 21st Century is not the same as the 20th.

Not even close.

That’s good for the sport, certainly, though it has to cut into ESPN’s ratings, which may end up being bad in the long run. All pro sports run on money. And most of the financial support comes from the U.S. If there is a little less interest in this country, then everyone earns a little less.

And there is less interest. There has to be. There is little singles success in grand slams.

The United States’ top men, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, have yet to break through in a grand slam event.

The women have been better but the top-ranked U.S. woman, Jessica Pegula, hasn’t earned a major title yet. Meanwhile Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, next in the world rankings, also are still trying to grab the golden ring. Of the last two U.S. women to win a grand slam title, Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open) and Sloane Stephens (2017 U.S. Open), the former is so far down the rankings as to have disappeared while the latter is 39th in the world.

Long gone are the days when two American men and two American women would square off in grand slam finals, the last time in 2002, as the rest of the world turned off their TVs and went outside to kick around a soccer ball. Now, whenever an American woman makes a final, the world seems stunned. It happened twice in 2022, but both times resulted in straight set losses.

The men? Ever since Andy Roddick lost the unforgettable 2009 Wimbledon final to Federer 16-14 in the fifth, no American male has even gotten that far.

Is there a chance to end the droughts? On the men’s side, it would take a special two weeks for Fritz or Tiafoe, for that to happen.

The same can be said for the women, though without a Djokovic in the game, there is always a better chance.

Take today’s winner.

Vondrousova, as we said, was unseeded. She trailed the fourth-seeded Pegula 4-1 in the third set of their quarterfinals and rallied to win. She’s the first unseeded winner of Wimbledon since, well, ever. That’s amazing. Heck, the last unseeded woman to make the final was Billie Jean King in 1963.

Back when the United States was the country to beat in tennis.

•••

Gonzaga: Julian Strawther seems to be adapting well to the pro game. He had another 20-point effort, scoring 23 points and grabbing six rebounds on Friday. Jim Meehan has this story which also covers other local players in the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league. … Jim also has a story on Kelly Olynyk and Kevin Pangos being named to Canada’s extended roster for next month’s FIBA World Cup.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and the nation, a Washington running back has already influenced a couple lives. … Could Utah make the playoffs?

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, there has been some tinkering with Weber State’s basketball schedule. … Northern Colorado has a few football transfers who could make an impact this year.

Preps: Hoopfest has been around for more than three decades. And we’ve known of high school basketball coaches who deny their players the opportunity to play in the 3-on-3 street-ball tournament for just as long. Those folks have even more ammunition these days after Colfax’s Brynn McGaughy was injured last month. Dave Nichols tells us the highly recruited McGaughy needed surgery after suffering an open ankle fracture and dislocation.

Indians: Spokane’s road woes continued in Pasco last night, as the Indians returned from the midseason break with a 4-3 loss. Dave Nichols has the game story. … Liam Bradford has this story on Ribby, one of the Indians’ mascots, being able to perform weddings.

Golf: The 36th Rosauers Open Invitational started at Indian Canyon yesterday, with Derek Berg opening with a 63 and a three-shot lead over seven players.

Mariners: Any momentum Seattle built before the All-Star break snapped along with Ty France’s bat last night. Actually, despite trailing Detroit all game, the M’s had a shot to win or tie in the bottom of the ninth, with two on and two out. But Julio Rodriguez failed in another chance for a walk-off hit and Seattle lost 5-4. … Last year’s top draft picks have been promoted to Everett. … Scott Servais needs to have the team ready for the second half.

Storm: The WNBA’s 3-point shooting contest featured the most accurate performer ever. Former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu scored a record 37 points.

Sounders: Stefan Frei should return to goal in Seattle’s match today.

•••

• Enjoy your Saturday. It’s hot, isn’t it? Hope you have a cool place to be. Until later …