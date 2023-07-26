Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Reagan G. Bailey, of Cheney, and Zoe A. L. Cheney, of Spokane.

Christian A. Candanoza and Morgan F. Vonolnhausen, both of Loon Lake.

Stephen W. Mealey and Rachael A. Householder, both of Spokane.

Kevin D. Grimm and Olivia A. Arver, both of Deer Park.

David A. Barta and Sarah M. Scarcello, both of Spokane Valley.

Christian J. Wheeler and Kayla M. Hooks, both of Spokane.

Christopher L. Copeland and Kara J. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Jesse R. Stone and Kristina R. Lattin, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew M. Kemp and Shirley L. Hyden, both of Spokane.

Danielle N. Brown and Nicole A. Fosjord, both of Spokane.

Taj W. H. Sire and Jordan M. Roff, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey L. Brackett, of Coeur d’Alene, and Anna Davis, of Deer Park.

Richard A. Tiner and Theresa J. Cunningham, both of Spokane.

Blake L. Stophlet and Alexis L. Caniglia, both of Spokane.

Paul D. Reitz and Samra Farooq, both of Spokane.

Charles R. Russell, of Post Falls, and Kiera J. A. Williams, of Spokane Valley.

Nikolay A. Shvachev and Zoryana E. P. Malko, both of Spokane.

Yevhenii Olifer and Olha Ainahoz, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Moki K. Garcia-Mancao, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Travis J. Delaney v. Benjamin L. Clevenger, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reynolds, Erika L. and Anthony D.

Czapla, Michelle E. and Andrew J.

Ardales, Melissa and Earl

Morrell, Ashley and Jakoby

High, Stephanie L. and Joseph D.

Prouty, Dominique A. and Whiteoak, William H.

Jimenez Romo, Atziri A. and Busherd, John I.

Chona, Isabel A. and Juan D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Frankie L. Kimble, 36; $6,620 in restitution, 296 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Harold Thompson Jr., 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Victoria R. Langlois, 30; $871.46 in restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Vincent J. Zinicola, 47; 48 months in prison, after 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child and two counts of third-degree child molestation.

John L. Hansen, 25; 93 months in prison, life of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child.

Cody J. Mumme, 26; 16 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jina Comto, 31; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Duane A. Brennan, 43; 11 days in jail, two counts of making a false statement to a public servant.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 21; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ceasar E. Hauku, 33; 71 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael A. Hegel, 43; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Travis J. Larson, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kiana E. Oliver, 23; 55 days in jail, theft and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Quentin L. Perry, 43; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kelsey J. Phillips, 48; 166 days in jail, theft.

Brendan R. Pierce, 25; 180 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Dante A. Robinson, 21; seven days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Austin D. Sedwick, 26; 180 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony R. Zoda, 46; 364 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.