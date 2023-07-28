21-year-old Clarkston man dies in head-on crash south of Moscow

A 21-year-old Clarkston man died after driving the wrong way and hitting a car head-on Friday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, according to Idaho State Police.

Troopers said the Clarkston man was driving a Honda Accord north on the highway and a 35-year-old Harvard, Idaho, man was driving a Subaru Forester south around 2:45 a.m. near Thorn Creek Road.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Clarkston man was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the Subaru Forester head-on, troopers said. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the Clarkston man died.

Evidence at the scene indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, state police said.

The southbound lanes were blocked for about two hours. ISP is investigating.