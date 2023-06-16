WHL franchise will be relocated from Winnipeg to Wenatchee

From staff reports

From staff reports

CALGARY, Alberta – The Spokane Chiefs have a new Western Hockey League neighbor.

The WHL announced that the Winnipeg Ice were sold to an ownership group led by David White, who will be moving the franchise to Wenatchee and rebranding as the Wenatchee Wild.

White owns a British Columbia Hockey League team in Wenatchee under the Wild branding. He also owns the California-based Shoot The Puck foundation – a nonprofit aimed at growing hockey.

Ice ownership was unable to build a new arena in Winnipeg, which paved the way to the sale, according to a WHL release.

Wenatchee is the sixth United States-based WHL team and will play in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season.