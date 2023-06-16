WHL franchise will be relocated from Winnipeg to Wenatchee
June 16, 2023 Updated Fri., June 16, 2023 at 10:43 p.m.
From staff reports
CALGARY, Alberta – The Spokane Chiefs have a new Western Hockey League neighbor.
The WHL announced that the Winnipeg Ice were sold to an ownership group led by David White, who will be moving the franchise to Wenatchee and rebranding as the Wenatchee Wild.
White owns a British Columbia Hockey League team in Wenatchee under the Wild branding. He also owns the California-based Shoot The Puck foundation – a nonprofit aimed at growing hockey.
Ice ownership was unable to build a new arena in Winnipeg, which paved the way to the sale, according to a WHL release.
Wenatchee is the sixth United States-based WHL team and will play in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.