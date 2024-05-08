Spokane Chiefs select defenseman Brady Elbert with No. 7 pick in WHL U.S. Priority Draft

The Spokane Chiefs selected defenseman Brady Elbert with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WHL U.S. Priority Draft on Wednesday, followed by forward Spencer Anderson in the second round (29th overall).

Elbert, a 6-foot-3 blueliner out of Agoura Hills, California, spent the 2023-24 season with the California Golden Bears (14U AAA) where he scored six goals and nine assists over 59 games. Prior to that, he played 45 games with the Valencia Jr. Flyers in the 2022-23 season, where he tallied five goals and 11 assists.

Elbert has accepted an offer to attend Yale Hockey Academy of the CSSHL for the 2024-25 season.

“Brady is an athletic, skilled two-way defenseman with excellent size and physicality,” Chiefs Director of U.S. Scouting George Ross said. “He is a highly competitive kid with tremendous work ethic who is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become as a hockey player. He blew us away in the pre-draft process and we are excited to welcome Brady and his family to the Chiefs organization.

Anderson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, spent his freshman year playing with the Thief River Falls High School Prowlers where he finished third on his team in scoring with 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 total points in 27 games. He also led his team in power play goals with four.

“Spencer is a powerful, explosive center with excellent skating and goal-scoring abilities,” Ross said. “He plays the game very hard and with a natural competitive edge. We feel that the sky is the limit for Spencer and that his game would be a perfect fit for Spokane.”

The Chiefs will continue their selection process in tomorrow’s WHL Prospects Draft, set to start at 9:00 a.m. PT.