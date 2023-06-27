Connor Van Scoyoc makes strong first start, Spokane Indians offense falters in 2-1 loss to Vancouver

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Connor Van Scoyoc made a good first impression on his new teammates.

The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired by the Colorado Rockies over the weekend in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for MLB infielder Mike Moustakas, went six-plus strong innings in his first start with the Spokane Indians.

But the injury-depleted Indians offense went silent until scoring in the ninth.

Michael Dominguez tossed six shutout innings and the Vancouver Canadians held off the Spokane Indians 2-1 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series Tuesday at Nat Bailey Stadium .

The Indians (3-1) fell for the first time in the second half. First-half champ Vancouver improved to 2-2.

Van Scoyoc allowed one run on nine hits, a walk and a hit batter with seven strikeouts. Six of the hits came in the fifth inning or later. He threw 96 pitches, 67 for strikes – the third time this season he’s thrown 90-plus pitches.

Van Scoyoc got into his first spate of trouble in the fifth. He hit Gabriel Martinez and Devonte Brown’s hot smash to short got past Nic Kent. After a double play, Alan Boden lined a single to right to score the game’s first run.

Van Scoyoc struck out two in a scoreless sixth, then the first two batters reached in the seventh on an error and single – both off the gloves of an Indians’ fielder.

Keegan James entered with two on and no outs and hit Brown. The next batter bounced to third, but Ben Sems’ throw home was high and Jommer Hernandez scored to put Vancouver up 2-0.

Sterlin Thompson reach on an error and Jordan Beck singled to start the ninth. Both runners moved up a base on a groundout.

Kent’s infield single to second got away from Michael Turconi and a run scored, but the fielder recovered and threw out Beck at the plate.

The Indians had runners at second and third with two down, but Jose Cordova struck out swinging to end the game.

Moves: Catcher Ronaiker Palma and reliever Bryce McGowan were transferred off the roster due to travel issues to Canada.

Outfielder Juan Guerrero was reinstated from the temporary inactive list and pitcher Cullen Kafka was activated from the injured list.

Out: Benny Montgomery (hand) and Guerrero (leg) missed the game with injury. Guerrero hasn’t played since June 20.