Spokane Indians fall in extras again, Vancouver wins 4-3 in 11 innings

From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. – For the second time this week, the Spokane Indians took a lead in the top of the 10th inning.

And for the second time, the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

Cade Doughty hit an RBI single through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning and the Vancouver Canadians came from behind twice in extra innings to beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 in a Northwest League game at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday.

It was the Indians’ (3-4) fourth straight loss to the Canadians (4-3) with two games left in the series.

Indians reliever Juan Mejia, who blew the save opportunity in the 10th inning, hit Dasan Brown to put two on with no outs in the 11th. Michael Turconi followed with a single to tie it, moving Brown over to third.

That brought up Doughty, who singled past the pitcher and into center field to score the winning run.

The Indians took a 3-2 in the top half of the inning. A wild pitch allowed Jordan Beck to advance to third and he scored on Juan Guerrero’s sacrifice fly.

Spokane took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th. Benny Montgomery singled to right and automatic runner Robby Martin Jr. just beat the throw from Garrett Spain to break the tie.

Mejia was tasked with the save opportunity in the bottom half. Devante Brown’s single put runners on the corners for Vancouver with no outs and Spain scored on Estiven Machado’s single to left to tie it at 2.

Indians starter Jarrod Cande turned in one of his best appearances of the season. The 23-year-old went 6⅔ innings and allowed one run on five hits.

He struck out a season-high nine and allowed no walks. Cande threw 104 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Spokane’s Braiden Ward and Montgomery led off the first with back-to-back singles. After a popout, Ward stole third base – his 20th steal of the season in just 110 plate appearances.

Ward scored on Jordan Beck’s single – his league leading 64th RBI of the season.

Devante Brown tied it in the second with his fifth home run of the season .

Cande retired the next 15 batters until Gaby Martinez’s single with one out in the seventh.

Cande struck out Spain with his last pitch of the day, and reliever Luis Amoroso finished the inning.

The series continues Saturday at 1:05 p.m.