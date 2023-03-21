Semi crash spills 100 gallons of diesel in Spokane

From staff reports

About 100 gallons of diesel spilled Monday evening following a semitruck crash on Interstate 90 in Spokane, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on westbound I-90 at the exit to U.S. Highway 195.

The semi crashed into a barrier and no one was injured, but the road was fully blocked. About 10:45 p.m., WSP said on Twitter that the road was still blocked but expected to reopen in about an hour.

The Washington State Department of Ecology and Spokane Fire Department were also on scene.

No additional details were immediately available.