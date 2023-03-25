Man seriously injured after being pinned between two vehicles in hit-and-run

Spokane police is looking for this man it believes was involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Thursday in the Logan Neighborhood. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Spokane police is asking for help identifying a one-armed man who is accused of hospitalizing a man during a hit-and-run Thursday in the Logan Neighborhood.

Officers responded at 4 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue for the hit-and-run, according to police in a news release. The victim was trying to jump start a vehicle when he was pinned between two vehicles, seriously injuring the man. The driver of the other vehicle fled.

The suspect is described as an older white man who appears to be missing his right arm. The vehicle is described as an older white truck with a brown or red stripe and white canopy.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call 911 and reference incident No. 2023-20054612.