FBI offering $10K for help finding missing Native American man who may have been victim of ‘foul play’
March 29, 2023 Updated Wed., March 29, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.
Chance Carson (Courtesy of FBI)
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the disappearance of a 29-year-old Native American man who was last seen more than a month ago in Omak.
Foul play is suspected in Chance Carson’s disappearance after it was reported he had gotten into an altercation with two people, according to the FBI’s office in Seattle.
Carson was last seen the morning of Feb. 20 in the north central Washington city. He was reported as a missing person on the Colville Reservation on March 15.
Carson is described as 5-foot-9 and 178 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his chest, left hand and right arm.
The FBI is working with Colville Tribal Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit. The FBI is seeking information leading to the location and recovery of Carson, and information leading to the identification and arrest of any people who may be involved.
Contact the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
