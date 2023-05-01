Driver injured in potentially ‘random’ shooting on 29th Ave.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the South Hill in which a driver was injured and another vehicle with a person inside it was struck Monday afternoon, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Police responded to reports from two different callers about a minute apart at about 2:30 p.m. that they had been shot at along East 29th Avenue between South Perry Street and South Manito Boulevard, Humphreys said.

“In one case, the gunfire hit the car and in the other case it hit the driver,” she said. “Someone in the car was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.”

A suspect has not been located, she said. There is no description of a suspect or their vehicle.

Police were planning to shut down several blocks on 29th Avenue so they could investigate the shooting.

The suspect and victims were traveling westbound on 29th Avenue when the gunshots were reported, Humphreys said. The victims were not involved with the suspect and did not know each other, she said.

“It does appear to be random,” Humphreys said.

Spokane Public Schools placed multiple schools on lockdown for about 20 minutes as a precaution, including Roosevelt, Hutton, Jefferson and Hamblin elementaries and Sacajawea Middle School, spokesman Ryan Lancaster said.

Spokane police are looking for a suspect. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.