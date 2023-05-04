New Moon Art Gallery presents ‘Hatchlings,’ a celebration of high school artists

Michele Mokrey and Mark Barnes hang an art piece by Shadle Park High School student Paige Perkins on Monday at the New Moon Art Gallery. The gallery is holding an exhibit showcasing high school art students from Spokane County. Behind Mokrey is a coral reef art project by Rogers High School students. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

What: Exhibit of works by high school artists. First Friday reception is 5-8 p.m. Friday, show runs through May 27.

A new exhibit opening on Friday at the New Moon Art Gallery aims to highlight the work of younger artists in our community.

“Hatchlings” will feature the artwork of approximately 90 students from 10 area high schools.

The show is the brainchild of New Moon Art Gallery member Mark Barnes and stems from a project he developed several years ago for the Mead School District.

“I started the Mead Education Foundation to give grants to innovative teachers,” he said. “We launched the ‘Eye for Art’ show featuring student artists as a way of raising funds for the foundation.”

Barnes is the former owner of National Furniture. When he closed the store in 2018, he wondered if he could do another art show after retirement.

His pottery led him to New Moon Gallery and on a dreary February day he mentioned his idea to members.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do an all-city high school art show? It would get parents into the gallery, and you haven’t lived until you’ve seen a teenager sell a piece of art!”

And “Hatchlings” was born.

“I’ve often said this is the most family-feeling gallery in town,” Barnes said. “This is a chance for the kids to see this isn’t a stuffy, old gallery.”

He reached out to area high schools, and this week the artwork began to arrive at the gallery. The show will include paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture and jewelry.

“The Shadle ceramics class created plates of food,” he said. “Some of it looks like you can pick it up and eat it.”

He’s also excited about a project from Rogers’ ceramic class.

The students created 5¼-by-5¼-inch three-dimensional boxed framed white ceramic tiles that show the biodiversity of the coral reefs. Each tile is a unique work of art. While the tiles can be sold separately, Barnes said it would be wonderful if a local business could purchase and display all 45 tiles together.

The students are donating the proceeds of any sales to the Coral Restoration Foundation and Legacy Reef Foundation.

Not all items at the show will be available for purchase, but many will be. The show is an opportunity for the art students to experience what it’s like to display their work in a gallery.

“The gallery will keep a small commission,” Barnes said. “Each student will get a T-shirt with the ‘Hatchlings’ logo on the front and our sponsors listed on the back.”

This is the inaugural exhibit, and Barnes is already planning for next year’s show.

“Art kids don’t have anything built for them. I consider this their arena – their stadium,” Barnes said. “It’s a chance for students and their teachers to shine and show off their work.”