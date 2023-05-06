Grant McCray powers Eugene over Spokane Indians; Jordan Beck homers again
May 6, 2023 Updated Sat., May 6, 2023 at 9:12 p.m.
From staff reports
EUGENE – Grant McCray hit two home runs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Saturday.
First-place Eugene (15-10) leads the six-game series 3-2.
McCray finished 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. Wade Meckler, in his first game after a stint on the injury list, went 4 for 4 to raise his season average to .531 over 13 games.
Jordan Beck continued his power streak for the Indians (11-12), hitting his seventh home run in his past nine games. He leads the league in homers (seven) and RBIs (24).
McCray led off the bottom of the first with a homer, his third of the season. Beck answered with a solo shot in the second.
Meckler delivered a run-scoring triple for the Emeralds in the third. McCray hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot, in the fourth to make it 4-1.
Indians outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez made it a two-run game in the sixth with his third homer of the season, a solo blast.
Spokane had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, but Braxton Fulford’s long drive was hauled in by Meckler at the left-field wall.
Spokane starter Brayan Castillo (1-2) lasted four innings. He allowed four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two. He threw 85 pitches, 52 for strikes.
The series concludes on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.