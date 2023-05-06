Grant McCray powers Eugene over Spokane Indians; Jordan Beck homers again

From staff reports

EUGENE – Grant McCray hit two home runs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Saturday.

First-place Eugene (15-10) leads the six-game series 3-2.

McCray finished 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. Wade Meckler, in his first game after a stint on the injury list, went 4 for 4 to raise his season average to .531 over 13 games.

Jordan Beck continued his power streak for the Indians (11-12), hitting his seventh home run in his past nine games. He leads the league in homers (seven) and RBIs (24).

McCray led off the bottom of the first with a homer, his third of the season. Beck answered with a solo shot in the second.

Meckler delivered a run-scoring triple for the Emeralds in the third. McCray hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot, in the fourth to make it 4-1.

Indians outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez made it a two-run game in the sixth with his third homer of the season, a solo blast.

Spokane had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, but Braxton Fulford’s long drive was hauled in by Meckler at the left-field wall.

Spokane starter Brayan Castillo (1-2) lasted four innings. He allowed four runs on six hits, striking out six and walking two. He threw 85 pitches, 52 for strikes.

The series concludes on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.