Recent addition Aiverson Rodriguez comes through, Spokane Indians edge Hillsboro 9-8 in series finale

Have a day, Aiverson Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old infielder, just added to the roster this week, came through repeatedly on Sunday – and in the biggest spot in the game.

Rodriguez went 3 for 5 with three RBIs – none bigger that his walk-off single in the ninth after the bullpen had blown a ninth-inning lead for the third day in row – and the Spokane Indians edged the Hillsboro Hops 9-8 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday.

The Indians (16-14) won the series 4-2.

“I mean, we’re fighting. We’re fighting. We’re right there,” Indians manager Robinson Cancel said. “We’re just a tick away from being hot. Hopefully today’s a start.”

Juan Guerrero led off the ninth with a single and moved over to third on consecutive groundouts. Rodriguez worked the count to 2-2, fouling off a couple of tough pitches from reliever Conor Grammes, before lining a fastball into right field for the game-winning hit.

He was mobbed by his teammates after rounding first and was treated to an ice-water bath as he awaited interviews following the game.

Rodriguez is a Venezuela native signed as in international free agent in 2019. He has hit .270 over parts of four seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization.

“I never doubted his bat,” Cancel said. “I mean, I know he can swing it. That’s good for him.”

Indians reliever Tyler Ahearn, who blew the save in the top half after allowing an opposite field home run by Shane Muntz, was awarded the win.

Starter Carson Palmquist struggled, allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits – including three home runs – and a walk over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and threw 58 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Spokane scored a run in the bottom of the first inning as Braxton Fulford doubled, went to third on a Jordan Beck single and came in on a sacrifice fly by Yanquiel Fernandez.

Hillsboro (12-21) got to Palmquist for two homers in the second – one to leadoff batter Jesus Valdez and the second a two-run shot to Joshua Day, who entered play hitting .096. Day’s homer came after shortstop Adael Amador dropped a routine pop-up.

The Indians hit three consecutive singles to start the third – by Amador, Fulford and Beck – to plate a run. But Beck was thrown out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double and Fulford was nabbed at home trying to score on a grounder to short with the infield playing in.

Spokane rallied in the fourth against reliever Gerald Ogondo. Zach Kokoska led off with a single, went to second when Ben Sems walked and scored on a line-drive single by Rodriguez.

Braiden Ward bunted and Ogondo tried to make sliding pickup and throw to third for the lead runner. He instead threw it into the left field bullpen area and two run scored, with Ward ending up at third. Ward later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Palmquist got two out in the fifth but hit the wall. Back-to-back doubles by Ivan Melendez and Valdez resulted in a run, then Jacen Roberson crushed one to right for a two-run shot to tie it.

Ward led off the sixth with a single, went to third on a transfer error by center fielder Wildred Patino and scored on a single by Fulford.

Hillsboro tied at 7-7 in the seventh when Juan Mejia walked Mattis with the bases loaded and two down.

Guerrero led off the bottom half with a walk, took second and third on groundouts and scored on a single by Rodriguez.