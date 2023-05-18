Prep notebook: Ellabelle Taylor leads trio of Rogers athletes in signing letters of intent; St. George’s AD Ryan Peplinski honored

Rogers High School recently had three athletes sign National Letters of Intent to formally announce their colleges of choice.

State champion wrestlers Ellabelle Taylor and Viktoriya Dovhoruka both signed with Evergreen State College in Olympia, which in December announced the addition of the women’s team. Evergreen is the only four-year college in Washington to offer women’s wrestling .

The Geoducks program will be guided in its inaugural season by coach Fan Zhang, who had been the head coach for women’s wrestling at Simpson (California) University and Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington. As a wrestler in China, Zhang was a seven-time national champion.

Taylor, who is ranked No. 2 in state 2A in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200 entering districts this weekend, will also run track at Evergreen.

Rogers’ Taryn Dacosta signed a letter of intent for cheerleading at Washington State University.

Peplinski honored

Ryan Peplinski, athletic director for Saint George’s School, was named the District 7 Athletic Director of the Year by the Washington Secondary Schools Athletic Administrators Association (WSSAAA) at their recent state conference, the school announced Wednesday.

Peplinski has been Northeast 2B League secretary for 20 years, treasurer for seven years, and league and district basketball tournament manager for 20 years . He is also the boys basketball coach and led the Dragons to third place in state in 2020.

All-state girls basketball

Players were announced for the 26th annual Washington all-state girls basketball classic, scheduled June 17 at the Hub, including Greater Spokane League 4A/3A MVP Teryn Gardner of Mead and State 2B champion Brynn McGaughy of Colfax.

Area players: 4A/3A: Gardner, Teyona Hoard, Natalie Braun (Mead); Autumn Agnew, Eden Sander (Central Valley); Kayla Jones (Ferris). 2A/1A: Makenzie Fager, Tameria Thompson (Shadle Park); Ryliann Bednar (Pullman); Ayanna Tobeck (Lakeside); Charde Luat (Medical Lake); Taylee Phelps (Freeman). 2B/1B: McGaughy, Jaisha Gibb, Hailey Demler (Colfax); Semiah Jackson (Cusick); Kaidyn Maioho, Karsen Brashears (Wilbur-Creston-Keller); Kyndra Stout (Colton); Zoe Galbreath (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague); Danea Norman (Wellpinit); Brooke Bennett (Chewelah).