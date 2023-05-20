Whitecaps continue latest success vs. suddenly struggling Sounders

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Stefan Frei took offense to the idea that the Sounders are “jump-starting” seasons for sputtering MLS teams.

The keeper didn’t accept the underlining compliment in expectations being high for his club based on past championships, so they shouldn’t, at the minimum, get outplayed by teams with less success. Frei countered that teams are freer and more amped when facing the reigning CONCACAF Champions League titlist, there’s nothing to lose.

Well, add the Vancouver Whitecaps to that list.

The Sounders have dominated the MLS version of the Cascadia rivalry that dates to 1974. But Vancouver is slowly changing the narrative with a second consecutive win against the Sounders after a 2-0 result Saturday night at BC Place. The visitors haven’t won in Canada since 2018.

Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld closed out the scoring in the 58th minute with his first goal of the season. Frei deflected the initial shot but couldn’t control before it pinged off the post and into goal.

The Sounders (7-5-3) won six of their opening nine matches this season. They’re spiraling with a third loss in their past four MLS matches. The opponents were either winless (Kansas City) or had losing records (Austin and Vancouver).

The Sounders were one minute short of a respectable defensive showing in the opening half. Check that. A solid showing for left back Nouhou, who’s missed a month due to malaria.

Nouhou had two goal-saving tackles and a challenge in the half. But it just delayed the inevitable.

Vancouver (4-4-5) poked in the first score in the 44th minute against a poor defensive decision by right back Alex Roldan. A cross into the box took a couple of bounces, striker Pedro Vite waiting for the second bounce and using his left foot to guide the ball past Roldan and Frei.

The Whitecaps outshot the Sounders 7-3 in the opening half. None were on target for the Sounders.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made two changes at the break. He brought on Dylan Teves for Leo Chu on the left wing. The latter received a yellow card in the opening half and is recovering from a foot injury.

Cody Baker replaced Nouhou. Schmetzer said the staff would be caution with the defender due to the severity of the disease.

There were five lineup changes overall after Seattle’s midweek loss to Austin at Lumen Field. Schmetzer sat veteran midfielder Joao Paulo and played Josh Atencio alongside Albert Rusnak. Joao Paulo subbed on in the 80th minute.

The back line was a throwback with Xavier Arreaga receiving the start at center back over Jackson Ragen. It’s the Ecuadorian international’s first start of the season, fifth appearance in MLS matches.

Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini also made five changes but not because of injuries. His aim was to get better play from his side and the choices worked.

The Sounders return to Lumen to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.